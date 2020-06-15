All apartments in Keokuk
618 Coolidge Ave A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

618 Coolidge Ave A

618 Coolidge Avenue · (727) 291-8088
Location

618 Coolidge Avenue, Keokuk, IA 52632

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$425

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$425 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPEER!! - Property Id: 296454

618 Coolidge Ave., Keokuk, IA 52632
2 beds 1 bath 1140 sq ft Lot Size 6,142 sq ft

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.
Great fixer upper!!
No Banks, No Credit. Owner is willing to finance
Low Down Payment of $2,000.00
$425.00 Monthly payments.
Sale Price $40,585.00

The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who
inspect the property thoroughly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296454
Property Id 296454

(RLNE5841845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

