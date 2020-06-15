618 Coolidge Ave A

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$425 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPEER!! - Property Id: 296454



618 Coolidge Ave., Keokuk, IA 52632

2 beds 1 bath 1140 sq ft Lot Size 6,142 sq ft



Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership.

Great fixer upper!!

No Banks, No Credit. Owner is willing to finance

Low Down Payment of $2,000.00

$425.00 Monthly payments.

Sale Price $40,585.00



The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.

Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who

inspect the property thoroughly.

Property Id 296454



