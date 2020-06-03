All apartments in Farley
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:20 AM

102 Gardens Court #10

102 Gardens Ct · (563) 580-2327
Location

102 Gardens Ct, Farley, IA 52046

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
BUILT IN 2013! 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM APARTMENT LOCATED IN FARLEY, IOWA. AVAILABLE NOW!!

Located at 102 Gardens Court Farley, IA 52046

--Washer and Dryer Hookups are available, washer/dryer for rent for $40/month. Garages are also optional to rent for $40/month.

--Garbage collection is provided by Landlord. Tenant is responsible for electric and water/sewer, phone, cable, internet and any other utilities.

***Unit can be rented fully furnished, including utilities and washer/dryer rental for $1,050.00/month. Contact us for more details!***

Visit our website www.thegardensapartments.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

