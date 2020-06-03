102 Gardens Court #10

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

BUILT IN 2013! 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM APARTMENT LOCATED IN FARLEY, IOWA. AVAILABLE NOW!!



Located at 102 Gardens Court Farley, IA 52046



--Washer and Dryer Hookups are available, washer/dryer for rent for $40/month. Garages are also optional to rent for $40/month.



--Garbage collection is provided by Landlord. Tenant is responsible for electric and water/sewer, phone, cable, internet and any other utilities.



***Unit can be rented fully furnished, including utilities and washer/dryer rental for $1,050.00/month. Contact us for more details!***



Visit our website www.thegardensapartments.com