Lower level of modern office building for lease at $16 per square foot gross includes landlord build-out (per plans), gas-electric-water utilities, plus common area for restrooms and access (elevator and stairs). Space is unfinished today. Showings need 1 full business day advance notice, and sometimes takes 2 days to schedule. Located in historic Main Street district with high volumes of pedestrian and vehicle access.