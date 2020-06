Amenities

parking internet access

Fantastic downtown location for this main floor commercial/retail space. Lease is a gross lease that includes all utilities except phone, cable, and internet. Central Ave parking ramp is located directly 1 block behind the building for ease of parking. Property to have a brand new facade and signage installed. This particular space has 313 square feet. Copy and paste this link to view a virtual 3D tour of this space! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7PMNb4gDvKR&mls=1