955 Washington

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Be a part of the Historic Millwork District. Now Leasing 1st floor, 6,038 SF, high visibility, corner suite. Beautiful space for retail, office, or services. Exposed brick and beams enhance the historic look of this suite. Space could be demisable. Tenant pays rent, MIT, and utilities. Suite has kitchen and access to loading dock. Experienced construction and design team to help customize space. Located on the corner of 9th and Washington, in an established mixed use commercial building with eleven other established businesses including restaurant, & retail. Traffic Count of 2,900 (2013 Data)