Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:12 PM

955 Washington

955 Washington Street · (563) 580-7257
Location

955 Washington Street, Dubuque, IA 52001
Millwork District

Price and availability

Amenities

Be a part of the Historic Millwork District. Now Leasing 1st floor, 6,038 SF, high visibility, corner suite. Beautiful space for retail, office, or services. Exposed brick and beams enhance the historic look of this suite. Space could be demisable. Tenant pays rent, MIT, and utilities. Suite has kitchen and access to loading dock. Experienced construction and design team to help customize space. Located on the corner of 9th and Washington, in an established mixed use commercial building with eleven other established businesses including restaurant, & retail. Traffic Count of 2,900 (2013 Data)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 Washington have any available units?
955 Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dubuque, IA.
Is 955 Washington currently offering any rent specials?
955 Washington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 Washington pet-friendly?
No, 955 Washington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dubuque.
Does 955 Washington offer parking?
No, 955 Washington does not offer parking.
Does 955 Washington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 955 Washington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 Washington have a pool?
No, 955 Washington does not have a pool.
Does 955 Washington have accessible units?
No, 955 Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 955 Washington have units with dishwashers?
No, 955 Washington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 955 Washington have units with air conditioning?
No, 955 Washington does not have units with air conditioning.
