Amenities

garage recently renovated lobby

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage lobby

Established downtown office has 35,000 SF of contiguous space available on the third floor. The shared lobby in this highly maintained building has been recently and beautifully renovated. Located in the heart of the Town Clock District on Main Street, your business is close to it all! The office space is adjacent to public parking ramps, lots, and public transportation. Also includes 6 parking spaces in the lower level garage.Tenant pays lease rate of $9.00 PSF plus utilities and MIT.