Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

West end space available! Space is located in the lower level of the Remax building at the corner of the NW Arterial & Pennsylvania and has approximately 1400 SF with 4 office spaces and a reception area. There is signage available for exposure and the space is visible from the NW Arterial. Many possible uses! Tenant pays their share of utilities. This is a sublet lease. Realtor owned