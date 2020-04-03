All apartments in Dubuque
Find more places like 3345 Hillcrest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dubuque, IA
/
3345 Hillcrest
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:33 PM

3345 Hillcrest

3345 Hillcrest Road · (563) 542-3519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dubuque
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

3345 Hillcrest Road, Dubuque, IA 52002

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Prime retail space available in this multi-tenant building. Located in a high-traffic commercial area, you'll have over 1900 square feet of clean and recently updated space to operate your business. Included in the net are snow removal, ample parking, access to highly visible signage and maintenance of the utilities. Tenant is responsible for heat, water and electric with a newer, high-efficiency furnace and a structure that has recently been re-insulated. Total monthly lease with nets is $1935.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3345 Hillcrest have any available units?
3345 Hillcrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dubuque, IA.
Is 3345 Hillcrest currently offering any rent specials?
3345 Hillcrest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3345 Hillcrest pet-friendly?
No, 3345 Hillcrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dubuque.
Does 3345 Hillcrest offer parking?
Yes, 3345 Hillcrest does offer parking.
Does 3345 Hillcrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3345 Hillcrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3345 Hillcrest have a pool?
No, 3345 Hillcrest does not have a pool.
Does 3345 Hillcrest have accessible units?
No, 3345 Hillcrest does not have accessible units.
Does 3345 Hillcrest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3345 Hillcrest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3345 Hillcrest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3345 Hillcrest does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3345 Hillcrest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dubuque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Platteville, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Wisconsin-Platteville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity