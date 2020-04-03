3345 Hillcrest

Amenities

Prime retail space available in this multi-tenant building. Located in a high-traffic commercial area, you'll have over 1900 square feet of clean and recently updated space to operate your business. Included in the net are snow removal, ample parking, access to highly visible signage and maintenance of the utilities. Tenant is responsible for heat, water and electric with a newer, high-efficiency furnace and a structure that has recently been re-insulated. Total monthly lease with nets is $1935.