3333 Asbury

High visibility and high traffic retail space available next to new Natural Grocers location on Asbury Rd. in Dubuque IA. Natural Grocers is a valued community grocery store providing organic produce, dietary vitamins and supplements, body care and free nutrition education. Their commitment to the highest quality products and affordable pricing has made them a trusted source for healthy food shopping for over 50 years. The building and site are undergoing a complete renovation. Don’t miss your opportunity for this sought after retail space. Retailers, food service, liquor, bank, credit union, and furniture are just a few possibilities. 2 spaces available consisting of approximately 4,368 SF and 3,915 SF.