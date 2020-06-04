Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Historic 56,518 SF stand-alone building located in the Millwork District available Entire space For Lease $2.50 PSF. Demisable at $3.50 PSF. Warehouse/Cold Storage. The "Lumber Shed" was originally part of a pavilion structure built for the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis. This piece of history is ready for a fresh, vibrant, new life but could also be used for warehousing needs as is. The Lumber Shed offers many opportunities with Planned Commercial Zoning, 22-54' interior ceiling height, 6 overhead doors, 4 loading docks, 2 ground doors, and an abundance of windows. The Historic Millwork District is home to several thriving businesses ranging from coffee, eateries, retail, entertainment, business offices, and more plus over 164 residential units. This prominent neighborhood offers connection for citizens, workers, and visitors.