All apartments in Dubuque
Find more places like 250 E 8th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dubuque, IA
/
250 E 8th
Last updated June 4 2020 at 6:55 PM

250 E 8th

250 East 8th Street · (563) 580-7257
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dubuque
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

250 East 8th Street, Dubuque, IA 52001
Millwork District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Historic 56,518 SF stand-alone building located in the Millwork District available Entire space For Lease $2.50 PSF. Demisable at $3.50 PSF. Warehouse/Cold Storage. The "Lumber Shed" was originally part of a pavilion structure built for the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis. This piece of history is ready for a fresh, vibrant, new life but could also be used for warehousing needs as is. The Lumber Shed offers many opportunities with Planned Commercial Zoning, 22-54' interior ceiling height, 6 overhead doors, 4 loading docks, 2 ground doors, and an abundance of windows. The Historic Millwork District is home to several thriving businesses ranging from coffee, eateries, retail, entertainment, business offices, and more plus over 164 residential units. This prominent neighborhood offers connection for citizens, workers, and visitors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 E 8th have any available units?
250 E 8th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dubuque, IA.
Is 250 E 8th currently offering any rent specials?
250 E 8th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 E 8th pet-friendly?
No, 250 E 8th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dubuque.
Does 250 E 8th offer parking?
No, 250 E 8th does not offer parking.
Does 250 E 8th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 E 8th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 E 8th have a pool?
No, 250 E 8th does not have a pool.
Does 250 E 8th have accessible units?
No, 250 E 8th does not have accessible units.
Does 250 E 8th have units with dishwashers?
No, 250 E 8th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 250 E 8th have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 E 8th does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 250 E 8th?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dubuque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Platteville, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Wisconsin-Platteville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity