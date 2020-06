Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful remodeled home located towards end of a cul-de-sac. 4 bd, 2ba, and 2 half baths. Bar area in basement. Fenced in yard. This is a MUST SEE!



Any applicants must fill out an application and we will do a credit check before showing property.

Udpated 4bd,2.5 ba home located towards end of cul-de-sac. Fenced in yard. High end finishes throughout the home.



Before showings tenants must fill out application and there will be a credit check. No Sec. 8, No pets