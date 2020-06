Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Great commercial building for lease on Radford Rd. 12,960 SF on 2.64 acres with 100+ paved parking spots. Would make a great location for your business. Formerly leased to American Customer Care. Interior has been built out with reception/waiting area, bathrooms, kitchenette, data room, and large open spaces. Lease rate is $9.00 per sq ft gross. . Building is also for sale at $895,000.