Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:33 PM

1000 Jackson

1000 Jackson Street · (563) 580-7257
Location

1000 Jackson Street, Dubuque, IA 52001
Millwork District

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Now Leasing at The Dupaco Voice Building! Join Dupaco in their future home in the prominent Millwork District. This completely renovated building, saturated with historic significance in downtown Dubuque is one-of-a-kind. First floor retail or office space available beginning Winter 2020/Spring 2021. This space offers over-sized windows with an abundance of natural light, exposed brick beams and columns, and high visibility from Jackson Street, 10th Street and Washington Street. Direct access to major highways, close proximity to downtown businesses, entertainment venues, retail, eateries and more. Floor Plan in documents. $6.50 PSF plus MIT and utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Jackson have any available units?
1000 Jackson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dubuque, IA.
Is 1000 Jackson currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Jackson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Jackson pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Jackson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dubuque.
Does 1000 Jackson offer parking?
No, 1000 Jackson does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Jackson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Jackson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Jackson have a pool?
No, 1000 Jackson does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Jackson have accessible units?
No, 1000 Jackson does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Jackson have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Jackson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Jackson have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Jackson does not have units with air conditioning.
