1000 Jackson

Now Leasing at The Dupaco Voice Building! Join Dupaco in their future home in the prominent Millwork District. This completely renovated building, saturated with historic significance in downtown Dubuque is one-of-a-kind. First floor retail or office space available beginning Winter 2020/Spring 2021. This space offers over-sized windows with an abundance of natural light, exposed brick beams and columns, and high visibility from Jackson Street, 10th Street and Washington Street. Direct access to major highways, close proximity to downtown businesses, entertainment venues, retail, eateries and more. Floor Plan in documents. $6.50 PSF plus MIT and utilities.