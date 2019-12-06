722 Market St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NOW AVAILABLE! 3 Bedroom Home in Burlington IA - Don't miss this newly updated rental home in Burlington IA. It has 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms, appliances included, with detached 2 car garage, washer/dryer hookups, deck, 2 on and 2 off street parking spot available. 24 month lease. Pets are allowed.



Set an appointment to view this home by calling us at 563-514-4956 and/or for further information. GRAB the $250 OFF 1st Month Rent - Move In Special Offer.



Easy Street Property Management, LLC.

Licensed Real Estate Broker

Iowa and Illinois

5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807



(RLNE4327592)