Burlington, IA
722 Market St
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:26 PM

722 Market St

722 Market Street · (563) 514-4956
Location

722 Market Street, Burlington, IA 52601

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 722 Market St · Avail. now

$795

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1017 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NOW AVAILABLE! 3 Bedroom Home in Burlington IA - Don't miss this newly updated rental home in Burlington IA. It has 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms, appliances included, with detached 2 car garage, washer/dryer hookups, deck, 2 on and 2 off street parking spot available. 24 month lease. Pets are allowed.

Set an appointment to view this home by calling us at 563-514-4956 and/or for further information. GRAB the $250 OFF 1st Month Rent - Move In Special Offer.

Easy Street Property Management, LLC.
Licensed Real Estate Broker
Iowa and Illinois
5001 Tremont Ave Davenport, IA 52807

(RLNE4327592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

