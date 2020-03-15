All apartments in Wilkes County
Last updated March 15 2020 at 2:03 AM

1034 North Point Court

1034 N Pointe Ct · (706) 840-1000
Location

1034 N Pointe Ct, Wilkes County, GA 30668

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2148 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely home located in gated Pointe Shores Community in Lincoln County, Tignall GA. this home is on Clark Hill Lake. Engineered, Hardwood floors, plus carpet and tile. The Great-room overlooks the lake. The kitchen has granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances and opens out onto a nice sized porch overlooking the lake and great for dining. and enjoying nature. Both downstairs bedrooms have private baths w/ granite counters on vanities and large step-in showers.Tenant must bring his own refrigerator, washer and dryer. There are two laundry areas. Two car garage w/ an approx 12 x 20 bonus room over the garage. There is no dock at the property but there are several boating ramps in the area for loading and unloading boats. Absolutely NO SMOKING in any part of the home or garage area. Pet (depending on type of animal) "may" be acceptable w/ a pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 North Point Court have any available units?
1034 North Point Court has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1034 North Point Court have?
Some of 1034 North Point Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 North Point Court currently offering any rent specials?
1034 North Point Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 North Point Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1034 North Point Court is pet friendly.
Does 1034 North Point Court offer parking?
Yes, 1034 North Point Court offers parking.
Does 1034 North Point Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1034 North Point Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 North Point Court have a pool?
No, 1034 North Point Court does not have a pool.
Does 1034 North Point Court have accessible units?
No, 1034 North Point Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 North Point Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1034 North Point Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1034 North Point Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1034 North Point Court does not have units with air conditioning.
