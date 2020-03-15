1034 North Point Court

Amenities

Lovely home located in gated Pointe Shores Community in Lincoln County, Tignall GA. this home is on Clark Hill Lake. Engineered, Hardwood floors, plus carpet and tile. The Great-room overlooks the lake. The kitchen has granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances and opens out onto a nice sized porch overlooking the lake and great for dining. and enjoying nature. Both downstairs bedrooms have private baths w/ granite counters on vanities and large step-in showers.Tenant must bring his own refrigerator, washer and dryer. There are two laundry areas. Two car garage w/ an approx 12 x 20 bonus room over the garage. There is no dock at the property but there are several boating ramps in the area for loading and unloading boats. Absolutely NO SMOKING in any part of the home or garage area. Pet (depending on type of animal) "may" be acceptable w/ a pet fee.