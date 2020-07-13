Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:33 AM

107 Apartments for rent in Skidaway Island, GA with parking

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Gossamer Lane
11 Gossamer Lane, Skidaway Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2709 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW** Landings Executive 3 Bedroom home - This executive home in the Landings, Savannah's premier gated community, featured 3 bedrooms 2 and a half bath including dining room, laundry room and den with brick fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1840 Wilmington Island Road
1840 Wilmington Island Road, Wilmington Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
450 sqft
1 BR 1 BTH Garage Apartment Utilities included except cable Limited dock access
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Oakdale
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1723 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
24 Units Available
Paradise Park
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1545 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
5 Units Available
Paradise Park
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1246 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and restaurants. Luxury units include range, refrigerator, bathtub, carpet, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground, game room, BBQ grill area and gym.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
8 Units Available
Southside
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
11 Units Available
Buccaneer Trace
55 E Deerwood Rd, Wilmington Island, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,059
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1095 sqft
Convenient location, just a short drive from Historic Savannah and Tybee Island Beach. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, tennis court and pool.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1110 Wilma Street
1110 Wilma Avenue, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1791 sqft
1110 Wilma Ave Rent - $1650 Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath. LARGE living room. New carpet throughout living room and bedrooms. Large brick wood burning fireplace.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2 Cutty Sark Road
2 Cuttysark Road, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2363 sqft
Large all brick home available in the Seagate subdivision. All new flooring throughout. Brand new stainless steel stove. Stainless steel fridge.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Forest
323 Sharondale Rd
323 Sharondale Road, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1450 sqft
Three Bedroom Home with Fenced Yard in Windsor Forest - Three bedroom home in Windsor Forest with carport, fenced-in yard, storage shed, and utility room. Home features two adjoining half baths and shower, large dining room, and bonus room.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
113 Ladonna Drive
113 Ladonna Dr, Wilmington Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
922 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath duplex on Wilmington Island! Freshly painted and great location across from May Howard school. Washer/dryer hookups in large laundry room. Large back yard with patio. Small pets considered.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Flagship Ct
11 Flagship Court, Whitemarsh Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Property Highlights -Ready: July 15th -W/D Hookups -New Appliances! -2 Unfinished Bonus Areas (Perfect for storage!) -Two-Car Garage! -Fresh Paint throughout! -Very Spacious! Property Description This 2 story home is a 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
331 Laurel Oaks Lane
331 Laurel Oak Lane, Thunderbolt, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1660 sqft
331 Laurel Oaks Lane - 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 1660 sq ft condo in a gated community situated in Thunderbolt. Huge attached 2 car garage plus room for storage. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, washer/dryer hookup.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
315 Commercial Drive
315 Commercial Drive, Savannah, GA
Studio
$2,900
2034 sqft
Luxurious ground floor office space in highly desirable Regency Executive Plaza. Superb central location with easy access to all areas of Savannah. Banks, shopping and dining just blocks away.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3231 Woodlawn Drive
3231 Woodlawn Drive, Thunderbolt, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1439 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3231 Woodlawn Drive in Thunderbolt. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Oakdale
607 Jackson Boulevard
607 Jackson Boulevard, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1170 sqft
Cozy brick home located in mid town Savannah. Located close to groceries, shopping and more. Please call our office to schedule your showing today.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
1303 Wilmington Island Road
1303 Wilmington Island Road, Wilmington Island, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1403 sqft
3BR/2BA ranch located in the heart of Wilmington Island. This home features a two car garage, living room, dining room, family room and separate laundry room. The home also has large fenced back yard and large driveway.

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Oakdale
703 Stuart Street
703 Stuart Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1325 sqft
Great three bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home centrally located in midtown near Oakdale. Conveniently located close to shopping, highway access, and ten minutes to historic Downtown Savannah.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
13 Doe Tail Court
13 Doe Tail Court, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1360 sqft
13 Doe Tail Court Rent - $1350 Great Brick 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in the Isle of Hope Area of Savannah! Zoned for the Isle of Hope Elementary School! New Carpet throughout! 2-Car Garage! Large Fenced back yard w/storage shed.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Oakland Park - Northgate - Eastgate
1932 Linnhurst Dr
1932 Linnhurst Drive, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
Completely remodeled, 2 Bedroom, all new bathroom, Living Room, Separate Dining Room, Laundry Room, furnished kitchen with Detached carport, Workshop and storage building. Close to Home Depot and Target, $950 per month, $950 Sec Deposit.

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Park - Blueberry Hill
1838 Cokesbury Drive
1838 Cokesbury Drive, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2200 sqft
Beautiful home in a great neighborhood. House has lots of charm. 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms (which includes a separate in-law apartment with own entrance, kitchen & bedroom). 3 parking spaces covered by a car port.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
49 Units Available
Pine Gardens
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,125
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
Ridgewood Apartment Homes
12008 Middleground Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southside’s best kept secret! Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ridgewood Apartment Homes.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
21 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,220
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Skidaway Island, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Skidaway Island apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

