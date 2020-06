Amenities

in unit laundry oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Basement apartment 3br 2ba in Royston city limits. Only 2 miles from Emmauel College. Walking distance to shopping and dining. The water and sewage is included in rent . Washer and Dryer is provided. Each person over 18 will be required to submit to a background and credit check and the fee is 35.00 per person. NO PETS , NO SMOKING!! 900.00 security deposit and first months rent before move in. Not available for move in until August 1 2020