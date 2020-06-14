Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 PM

17 Apartments for rent in Remerton, GA with hardwood floors

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1328 Edgewood Dr
1328 Edgewood Drive, Remerton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
1328 Edgewood Dr, Remerton, 3 BD/2 BA - This charming 3 BD/2 BA home located in Remerton, in the heart of Valdosta! Located minutes from shopping, dining, and within walking distance of VSU, this property has tile floors in the kitchen and
Results within 1 mile of Remerton

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5 Lakeview Circle
5 Lakeview Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1776 sqft
- Updated 3BD/2B brick ranch style home on quite circle in Dellwood Acres subdivision. Private back yard, carport, beautiful hardwood floors, large bedrooms, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more. (RLNE3403144)

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1204 Lakeview Drive
1204 Lakeview Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1676 sqft
Like New! - Totally renovated spacious 3BD/2B in a great established Valdosta neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors throught and new tile floors in the wet areas. New HVAC. All new windows, new roof, new appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1218 Wainwright Dr.
1218 Wainwright Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$750
1345 sqft
Brick 3BD/2B home w/ large yard, carport, and hardwood floors.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
2209 Jerry Jones Dr.
2209 Jerry Jones Drive, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1900 sqft
Brick home in safe neighborhood near Valdosta State University. Features hardwood floors, granite counter tops, newly repainted inside, upscale kitchen, owner provides lawn care. Nice, private back yard with large storage building outside.
Results within 5 miles of Remerton
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
49 Units Available
Evergreen at Five Points
100 Garden Dr, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1119 sqft
This pet-friendly Valdosta apartment community offers unparalleled service and amenities, conveniently located near Valdosta State University. Inside and out, our apartment homes are a sight to be seen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3945 MEDIEVAL CT
3945 Medieval Ct, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1991 sqft
3945 MEDIEVAL CT Available 07/01/20 4/3 SPLIT LOCATED IN KNIGHTS LANDING SUBDIVISION - CUSTOM BUILT 4/3 LOCATED IN THE KNIGHTS LANDING SUBDIVISION IN LOWNDES COUNTY.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
509 Charlton Street
509 Charlton Street, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1445 sqft
Home near downtown Valdosta - Renovated brick home located in downtown Valdosta! This home has the original oak wood floors, a fireplace, 3 oversized bedrooms, and a bathroom. It has a wonderful yard to enjoy the Georgia weather.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4162 Waterberry Cir
4162 Waterberry Circle, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1609 sqft
4162 Waterberry Cir Available 08/07/20 4/3 Northlake Subdivision - Hardwood Floors throughout - You must see this adorable 4 bed/3 bath home on Waterberry Circle.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1507 Slater Street
1507 Slater Street, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2254 sqft
Walk to VSU - Large 4BD/2.5B located across the street from VSU's front campus in the Historical District. Mostly hardwood floors throughout. Two living areas. Carport. $1,100/mo yard service included. (RLNE3413797)

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1017 WILLIAMSBURG DR
1017 Williamsburg Drive, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2452 sqft
1017 WILLIAMSBURG DR Available 07/01/20 COLONIAL STYLE HOMES - BEAUTIFUL COLONIAL STYLE HOME HAS IT ALL! THIS 2 STORY, 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME IS LOCATED OFF OF COUNTRY CLUB RD IN VALDOSTA, GA. LOVELY TILE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1904 Jeanette Street
1904 Jeanette Street, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1861 sqft
1904 Jeanette Street Available 08/20/20 Close to VSU - This brick home has 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, and the master bedroom suite is very private.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
3008 Kensington Ln
3008 Kensington Lane, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1204 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom two bath in Blue Pool Subdivision. This home features all new laminate wood floors & vinyl with a bonus room off of the kitchen. Large fenced back yard with patio. No pets.

1 of 37

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1611 N PATTERSON ST
1611 North Patterson Street, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$975
2368 sqft
LARGE HOME RIGHT ACROSS FROM VSU!!! - THIS IS A 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME LOCATED DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM VSU!! ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT COMMON AREAS . WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE LOCATED IN THE LIVING ROOM.
Results within 10 miles of Remerton

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4112 Silver Glen
4112 Silver Gln, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1460 sqft
4112 Silver Glen Hahira, 3BR/2BA / NEWER CONSTRUCTION!! - NEWER CONSTRUCTION IN NELSON HILL SUBDIVISION! Kitchen complete with custom cabinets and stainless appliances including refrigerator. Hardwood floors in living room and kitchen.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4824 Stonewall Circle
4824 Stonewall Circle, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1366 sqft
4824 Stonewall Circle Available 07/13/20 Convenience of location in Miller Farms S/D - This charming home is located just minutes to Moody AFB, convenient to schools, shopping and in the county.

1 of 40

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4882 SUMMIT RIDGE RD
4882 Summit Ridge Road, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2900 sqft
CUSTOM BUILT BRICK HOME ON THE 13TH HOLE IN STONECREEK! - 3/4 ACRE LOT WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF POND IN STONECREEK NEAR BACK GATED ENTRANCE.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Remerton, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Remerton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

