Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub extra storage ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool volleyball court accessible parking 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal

Come home to Grovewood Park and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our pet-friendly two and three-bedroom apartment homes provide comfort and convenience in a tranquil setting in Lithonia, GA. Our beautifully manicured grounds offer ample green space and feature premium amenities including a refreshing pool, new resident clubhouse, picnic area, playground and a fully-equipped fitness center.Inside our homes, you’ll find spacious layouts and inviting living spaces. Each of our apartment homes feature large windows which provide abundant natural lighting throughout your home, fully-equipped kitchens with modern white cabinets, sleek black appliances and stylish fixtures and hardware.