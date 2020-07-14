All apartments in Lithonia
Find more places like Grovewood Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lithonia, GA
/
Grovewood Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Grovewood Park

Open Now until 6pm
6170 Hillandale Lane · (816) 688-3722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lithonia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6170 Hillandale Lane, Lithonia, GA 30058

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1307 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1153 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grovewood Park.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
volleyball court
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Come home to Grovewood Park and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our pet-friendly two and three-bedroom apartment homes provide comfort and convenience in a tranquil setting in Lithonia, GA. Our beautifully manicured grounds offer ample green space and feature premium amenities including a refreshing pool, new resident clubhouse, picnic area, playground and a fully-equipped fitness center.Inside our homes, you’ll find spacious layouts and inviting living spaces. Each of our apartment homes feature large windows which provide abundant natural lighting throughout your home, fully-equipped kitchens with modern white cabinets, sleek black appliances and stylish fixtures and hardware.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $20
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grovewood Park have any available units?
Grovewood Park has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Grovewood Park have?
Some of Grovewood Park's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grovewood Park currently offering any rent specials?
Grovewood Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grovewood Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Grovewood Park is pet friendly.
Does Grovewood Park offer parking?
Yes, Grovewood Park offers parking.
Does Grovewood Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Grovewood Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Grovewood Park have a pool?
Yes, Grovewood Park has a pool.
Does Grovewood Park have accessible units?
Yes, Grovewood Park has accessible units.
Does Grovewood Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grovewood Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Grovewood Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Grovewood Park has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Grovewood Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Life at Treeview
37 Treeview Dr
Lithonia, GA 30038
Cavalier @ 100
100 Cavalier Crossing
Lithonia, GA 30038
Woodcrest Village
2325 Woodcrest Walk
Lithonia, GA 30058
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr
Lithonia, GA 30058
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln
Lithonia, GA 30058
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy
Lithonia, GA 30038

Similar Pages

Lithonia 1 BedroomsLithonia 2 Bedrooms
Lithonia Apartments with PoolLithonia Dog Friendly Apartments
Lithonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GA
Flowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Luther Rice College & SeminaryClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Lanier Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity