Amenities
Come home to Grovewood Park and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our pet-friendly two and three-bedroom apartment homes provide comfort and convenience in a tranquil setting in Lithonia, GA. Our beautifully manicured grounds offer ample green space and feature premium amenities including a refreshing pool, new resident clubhouse, picnic area, playground and a fully-equipped fitness center.Inside our homes, you’ll find spacious layouts and inviting living spaces. Each of our apartment homes feature large windows which provide abundant natural lighting throughout your home, fully-equipped kitchens with modern white cabinets, sleek black appliances and stylish fixtures and hardware.