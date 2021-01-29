All apartments in Decatur
Last updated January 29 2021 at 10:02 AM
Woods at Peppertree

3321 Peppertree Cir · (470) 375-1093
Location

3321 Peppertree Cir, Decatur, GA 30034

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3311-L · Avail. now

$847

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 3311-S · Avail. Feb 9

$922

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 3307-U · Avail. Apr 5

$922

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3303-D · Avail. now

$1,070

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 943 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woods at Peppertree.

Amenities

24hr laundry
Patio / balcony
Granite counters
Hardwood floors
Garbage disposal
Dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
carport
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
Come home to Woods at Peppertree and see what it means to Live Life Right! Choose from a variety of newly renovated or refreshed one and two-bedroom floor plans. Your new home includes wood-style floors, ceiling fans, large closets, floor to ceiling windows in the living room, and so much more! Additional conveniences include onsite management and maintenance staff. We are dedicated to ensuring your comfort and satisfaction.

Property Details

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.8x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Non-Refundable Credit fee- $0 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $195 Administrative Fee, $30 Utility Connection Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 25 lb weight limit. Breed Restrictions.
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woods at Peppertree have any available units?
Woods at Peppertree has 10 units available starting at $847 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woods at Peppertree have?
Some of Woods at Peppertree's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woods at Peppertree currently offering any rent specials?
Woods at Peppertree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woods at Peppertree pet-friendly?
Yes, Woods at Peppertree is pet friendly.
Does Woods at Peppertree offer parking?
Yes, Woods at Peppertree offers parking.
Does Woods at Peppertree have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woods at Peppertree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woods at Peppertree have a pool?
Yes, Woods at Peppertree has a pool.
Does Woods at Peppertree have accessible units?
No, Woods at Peppertree does not have accessible units.
Does Woods at Peppertree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woods at Peppertree has units with dishwashers.
Does Woods at Peppertree have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woods at Peppertree has units with air conditioning.
