Woods at Peppertree.

Lease Length: 6-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.8x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Non-Refundable Credit fee- $0 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $195 Administrative Fee, $30 Utility Connection Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 25 lb weight limit. Breed Restrictions.
Parking Details: Surface lot.