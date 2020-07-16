Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:59 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Upper Grand Lagoon, FL with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Upper Grand Lagoon renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the sa... Read Guide >

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
8700 FRONT BEACH Road
8700 Front Beach Road, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1908 sqft
PLEASE CONTACT: Amir @ 850-276-0429 to apply. These townhome-style condos have all the same great amenities and Luxury that you would expect from an upscale community like Island Reserve. These 2-story townhomes boast 3 bedrooms/3.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
6504 Bridgewater Way #105
6504 Bridge Water Way, Upper Grand Lagoon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1435 sqft
6504 Bridgewater Way #105 Available 08/10/20 HIBISCUS BY THE BAY - First floor unit comes with BOAT SLIP and GARAGE. Beautiful view of Bay from the back Balcony. Amenities include pool, tennis courts & fitness room.
Results within 1 mile of Upper Grand Lagoon
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
15 Units Available
The Pines
Edgewater Crossings
204 Potters Bluff Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1322 sqft
New construction community with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. On-site pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed. Garage and trash valet provided. Near shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
11 Units Available
10X Living at Panama City Beach
7150 Highway 98, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1150 sqft
The alluring charm of Florida living can be yours at 10X Living at Panama City Beach.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
6 Units Available
10X Living at Breakfast Point
9700 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable and laid-back place to call home, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities include washers and dryers, open layouts, walk-in closets, garden-style soaking tubs and more.
Results within 5 miles of Upper Grand Lagoon
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
1605 Cape Cod Drive
1605 Cape Cod Drive, Panama City Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1225 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Condominium in Nautilus Cove Subdivision. Home has washer/dryer connections, gated community, fitness room and community pool.*Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn Care included**No Pets*

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
13700 Panama City Beach Pkwy
13700 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
964 sqft
Beautiful first floor condo with gated entrance, gym, pool and playground. Great beach location behind Carrabas. 2 bed/2 bath with granite counters and stainless appliances in kitchen. Garbage, water and sewer are included in rent.
Results within 10 miles of Upper Grand Lagoon
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
14 Units Available
Parkside at the Beach
17225 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,952
1401 sqft
Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve. We have a full selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes, with a variety of different floor plans for you to choose from.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
3931 Indian Springs Road
3931 Indian Springs Road, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3112 sqft
Live in Luxury! Stunning home withopen concept 1st floor with tile flooring, granite, custom cabinets, beautiful arches and accents, surround-sound, gas fireplace, built-in bookshelves, soaring ceilings, and full of windows.

1 of 47

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
3917 Indian Springs Road
3917 Indian Springs Road, Bay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2546 sqft
LOTS of SPACE in this beautiful 4 bedroom home in Riverside, a great planned community with beautiful trees, sidewalks and a cool lay-out that has all of the homes facing a green space area so you can sit on your front porch and speak to the

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
16911 Front Beach Rd
16911 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1132 sqft
Panama City - Property Id: 263611 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263611 Property Id 263611 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5781927)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Upper Grand Lagoon, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Upper Grand Lagoon renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

