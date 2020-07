Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court car wash area dog park gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill guest parking internet access package receiving tennis court trash valet cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport cc payments clubhouse internet cafe online portal

Sanctuary at Highland Oaks is a luxury apartment community beautifully situated in the heart of Tampa, FL, just minutes from Downtown Tampa. With easy access to I-4 and I-75, you are close to public transportation and an array of shopping, dining and entertainment options. Our spacious apartment homes offer the ultimate in comfort and convenience all located within a lush tropical setting. Whether working out in our 24-hour athletic center, enjoying a swim in our resort style swimming pool or cooking on our outdoor grills, you’ll feel right at home at Sanctuary at Highland Oaks.