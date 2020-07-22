Neighborhood Guide: Tallahassee

Check out the top neighborhoods in Tallahassee for renting an apartment: Southwood, Winewood, Huntington Woods and more

Apartment List
/
FL
/
tallahassee
/
Neighborhoods
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM
  1. 1. Southwood
    See all 107 apartments in Southwood
    Verified

    1 of 6

    Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
    5 Units Available
    Southwood
    The Park at Southwood
    1998 Merchants Row Blvd, Tallahassee, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,049
    798 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,199
    1077 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,399
    1260 sqft

    1 of 11

    Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
    1 Unit Available
    Southwood
    3722 Longfellow
    3722 Longfellow Road, Tallahassee, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $750
    500 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
  2. 2. Winewood
    See all 162 apartments in Winewood
    Verified

    1 of 11

    Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
    20 Units Available
    Winewood
    The Greens at Old St. Augustine
    2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Tallahassee, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $690
    750 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $929
    1000 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask

    1 of 25

    Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
    1 Unit Available
    Winewood
    2731 Blairstone
    2731 Blair Stone Road, Tallahassee, FL
    2 Bedrooms
    Ask
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,000
    1187 sqft
  3. 3. Huntington Woods
    See all 223 apartments in Huntington Woods
    Verified

    1 of 13

    Last updated July 22 at 06:08 PM
    12 Units Available
    Huntington Woods
    Springwood Apartments
    2660 Old Bainbridge Rd, Tallahassee, FL
    3 Bedrooms
    $934
    1145 sqft

    1 of 15

    Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
    1 Unit Available
    Huntington Woods
    2800 Summer Meadow Drive
    2800 Summer Meadow Dr, Tallahassee, FL
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,500
    1841 sqft
All Neighborhoods
Huntington Woods
Southwood
Winewood