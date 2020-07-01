Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher walk in closets recently renovated patio / balcony microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments dog park e-payments hot tub key fob access online portal

Now Proudly Owned and Managed by RADCO Residential.Welcome to Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes where we offer 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent in a prime location! We are located right outside beautiful downtown St. Petersburg, where there is ample shopping, dining, and events all within minutes of your home. Located just 1.5 miles from Northside Neuroscience Hostpital, 2 miles to St. Petersburg General Hospital, and 5 miles to Bay Pines VA Healthcare System. Our community offers many amenities such as a sparkling swimming pool, resident center with full kitchen, elevators in each building, playground, clothes care centers in each building and much more! We are on the PSTA bus route for your daily convenience! Also, we offer upgraded homes that include new cabinets in kitchen and bathroom, white on white appliances, new flooring, new fixtures, and lighting! Come in today to tour your new apartment home!