Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:07 PM

Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes

5870 58th Way North · (727) 202-5648
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move-in by July 17th and receive a $200 gift card. Also take advantage of our limited $99 App & Admin! *See office for details/restrictions.
Location

5870 58th Way North, St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B101 · Avail. Aug 1

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit D308 · Avail. now

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit A315 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit A206 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
walk in closets
recently renovated
patio / balcony
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
key fob access
online portal
Now Proudly Owned and Managed by RADCO Residential.Welcome to Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes where we offer 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent in a prime location! We are located right outside beautiful downtown St. Petersburg, where there is ample shopping, dining, and events all within minutes of your home. Located just 1.5 miles from Northside Neuroscience Hostpital, 2 miles to St. Petersburg General Hospital, and 5 miles to Bay Pines VA Healthcare System. Our community offers many amenities such as a sparkling swimming pool, resident center with full kitchen, elevators in each building, playground, clothes care centers in each building and much more! We are on the PSTA bus route for your daily convenience! Also, we offer upgraded homes that include new cabinets in kitchen and bathroom, white on white appliances, new flooring, new fixtures, and lighting! Come in today to tour your new apartment home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant (18+)
Deposit: Starts at $200
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 40 lbs. See office for additional information and requirements and restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes have any available units?
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes has 13 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes have?
Some of Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Move-in by July 17th and receive a $200 gift card. Also take advantage of our limited $99 App & Admin! *See office for details/restrictions.
Is Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

