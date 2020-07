Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage online portal tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse dog park e-payments hot tub internet access racquetball court smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Experience the culture of South Florida living from the comfort of your upscale home at Camden Portofino. Inside of our open-concept one, two and three bedroom apartment homes you will find spacious walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances in gourmet kitchens, panoramic lake views, vaulted 9-foot ceilings and more. Take advantage of beautifully the manicured dog walking trails, 24-hour fitness center, playground and swimming pool with sundeck. Garages and covered parking are also available. The Pembroke Lakes neighborhood falls into a great school district and offers plenty of dining, shopping and entertainment choices for whatever mood you're in. Come home to Camden Portofino today! Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.