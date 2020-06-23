All apartments in Orlando
Mission Club
Mission Club

6739 Mission Club Blvd · (321) 241-3949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Limited Time Specials! We're offering ½ off application and admin fees . Give us a call today for more details!
Location

6739 Mission Club Blvd, Orlando, FL 32821

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03-211 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Unit 03-210 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Unit 03-310 · Avail. now

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-305 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

Unit 05-206 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

Unit 10-307 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

See 19+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mission Club.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
volleyball court
bike storage
courtyard
tennis court
Welcome home to Mission Club Apartments in Orlando, FL – the lifestyle you’ve been waiting for. Our community is a set-back and quiet enclave of apartment homes centrally located just off I-Drive - minutes from the theme parks and Millenia Mall. Our residents enjoy proximity to the best shopping, dining and entertainment available in Orlando, plus I-4 is conveniently close by.

At Mission Club, your new home is open-concept and features premium appliances, upgraded cabinetry, a screened lanai, and washer/dryer included. Enjoy our full suite of amenities that include a resort-style swimming pool with cabanas and grilling stations, movie theater, resident clubhouse, and of course a bark park for your furry friends – Mission Club welcomes large dogs!

Give us a call or stop by today to take a tour – we look forward to welcoming you home to Mission Club!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $300 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Detached garage $125/month, open lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mission Club have any available units?
Mission Club has 31 units available starting at $1,055 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Mission Club have?
Some of Mission Club's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mission Club currently offering any rent specials?
Mission Club is offering the following rent specials: Limited Time Specials! We're offering ½ off application and admin fees . Give us a call today for more details!
Is Mission Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Mission Club is pet friendly.
Does Mission Club offer parking?
Yes, Mission Club offers parking.
Does Mission Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mission Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mission Club have a pool?
Yes, Mission Club has a pool.
Does Mission Club have accessible units?
Yes, Mission Club has accessible units.
Does Mission Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mission Club has units with dishwashers.
