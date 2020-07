Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool racquetball court garage tennis court volleyball court cats allowed 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking hot tub internet cafe lobby media room online portal package receiving trash valet

The Estates at Heathbrook is located in Ocala, FL near I-75 and next to the shopping and dining of Market Street. The community offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, crown molding, ceramic tile floors, and full sized washers and dryers. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, racquetball court, dog park, playground, and more.