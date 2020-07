Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave stainless steel patio / balcony in unit laundry extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym playground pool bike storage dogs allowed garage media room package receiving pet friendly tennis court trash valet cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room internet access key fob access lobby online portal pool table shuffle board yoga

Welcome to Cabana Club, situated in the desired Jacksonville's Southside area, just minutes to the St. Johns Town Center! Once inside our community, you'll savor the relaxed, resort-style surroundings including lush tropical landscape, waterfall, hammocks, and a lagoon-style pool with sundeck. With close proximity to entertainment, world-class dining and shopping, and year-round recreation, we think you'll agree Cabana Club is the best place to live in Jacksonville!Cabana Club is conveniently located minutes away from St. John's Town Center, Northeast Florida's finest beaches, and Sawgrass Golf & Country Club. Our residents enjoy easy access to both I-95, I-295 and J. Turner Butler for ease of travel to work, school and the beaches. Visit our neighborhood page to learn more about our community.Live Like You're on Vacation at Cabana Club. We look forward to welcoming you home!