Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:23 PM

23 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Freeport, FL

Finding an apartment in Freeport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
21 Units Available
The Sanctuary at 331
24555 Highway 331, Freeport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
895 sqft
Choctawhatchee Bay and Padgett Park are easily accessible to residents of this community. Includes a kayak launching point, cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature fireplaces, private patios and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
156 Units Available
Latitude at Hammock Bay
205 Hammock Trl E, Freeport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1307 sqft
Introducing Latitude at Hammock Bay: an upscale collection of residences situated within the master-planned community of Hammock Bay in charming Freeport, Florida.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
327 Fanny Ann Way
327 Fanny Ann Way, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1489 sqft
Brand New in Schooner Landing at Hammock Bay - New Construction Located in the Schooner Landing neighborhood, this home is walking distance to the Hammock Bay amenities center.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
55 Ettie Lee Lane
55 Ettie Lee Lane, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1707 sqft
55 Ettie Lee Lane Available 07/18/20 Walking Distance to the Pool in Hammock Bay! - ''The Alaqua'', built by Hammock Bay building company boasts fine finishes few homes in Hammock Bay offer.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
279 N Sand Palm Rd
279 N Sand Palm Rd, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1336 sqft
279 N Sand Palm Rd - Sand Palm Rd N 279 Available 07/15/20 279 N Sand Palm Rd - "Country Living" opportunity provides a tranquil, relaxed lifestyle with the luxury of the beautiful white sandy beaches just up the road.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
498 Symphony Way - Gildnes
498 Symphony Way, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2088 sqft
498 Symphony Way - Gildnes Available 06/15/20 Hammock Bay Symphony Three Bedroom two Bath! - A ton of space for a reasonable price in Hammock Bay! DR Hortons Glenhurst floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms split bedroom, plus an office.
Results within 5 miles of Freeport

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
20383 US HIGHWAY 331 S
20383 US Route 331, Walton County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
5 Beds 2 Baths - House $2,800 20383 US-331, Freeport, FL 32439-4913, United States Beautiful split level home on 2 acres for immediate rental, located directly on Highway 331 less than half a mile over the bridge.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3710 Highway 20 East
3710 State Highway 20 E, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
408 sqft
3D virtual tour! Enjoy privacy in your 1 bedroom Freeport cottage retreat with fenced yard, just a 15 min drive to the beaches of South Walton! - Take the 3D virtual tour here: https://www.insidemaps.

1 of 19

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
529 Tropical Way
529 Tropical Way, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1463 sqft
Available Now 3Bedroom 2 Bath in South Freeport - Freshly updated three bedroom, two bath available for lease. Close to the most beautiful Beaches with out the beach rental price.
Results within 10 miles of Freeport
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
15 Units Available
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir, Miramar Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1332 sqft
Fine apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a health club, resort-style swimming pool and media room. Minutes from Dune Allen Beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
$
221 Units Available
Ariza Forest View
30 Mc Davis Loop, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1271 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Live carefree every day. At Ariza Forest View, coming home feels like you're on vacation.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
10 Units Available
The Southern at Santa Rosa Beach
1285 J D Miller Rd, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1071 sqft
Brand New Apartments Coming Summer 2020. Welcome to The Southern Apartments. Every day is a modern getaway at The Southern, a brand new apartment community in Santa Rosa Beach, FL.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
154 Edgewood Terrace
154 Edgewood Terrace, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Option to rent UNFURNISHED! 3D Virtual Tour! Beautifully updated & fully furnished 3 bedroom south of 98 and under 2 miles to the beach available NOW long term! - Please take the 3D Virtual Tour here: https://www.insidemaps.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
72 E. Kathy Lane
72 East Kathy Lane, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1613 sqft
72 E. Kathy Lane Available 06/24/20 Beautifully updated Lake Sharon home - Beautifully updated Lake Sharon home has all the bells & whistles anyone could want. This home features a grand open floor plan with 3 spacious bedrooms & 2 baths.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
92 Lynn Drive
92 Lynn Drive, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,652
1200 sqft
Charm and Character Commercial Building - Look closely at this most Inviting and Well - Defined space . This Commercial space has so much detail and architecture it provides a pleasant flow..

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
117 Santa Barbara Ave
117 Santa Barbara Avenue, Walton County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3624 sqft
This newly renovated Victorian-style, three story home for sale! This one of a kind property sits on 1/2 acre, and is less than a mile from a local park and boat launch. Plenty of room for parking your cars and water crafts.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13 Initial Lane
13 Initial Lane, Walton County, FL
Studio
$2,000
1638 sqft
Nice 3BR/2BA/2CG home on big lot. Recent updates include paint and luxury vinyl plank flooring. No Carpet. Big washer and dryer room with wash basin and room to iron! Bring your own washer and dryer. Fenced back yard for extra privacy.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
60 South Haven Circle
60 Southhaven Cir, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1649 sqft
Beautiful town home off Highway 98 next to the Shoppes of South Haven. Immaculate end unit just steps to the community pool featuring 3/3 town home with 1 car garage. Beautifully maintained and spacious with covered back porch area for sunsets.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
40 Long Leaf Circle
40 Long Leaf Circle, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
900 sqft
Cozy and beachy 2BR/1BA cottage ideally located in South Walton, just minutes to 30A! This rental is available furnished or unfurnished to your preference.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
77 Woodland Drive
77 Woodland Drive, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED! If you have been searching for a Santa Rosa Beach long term rental, look no further than to this beautiful 2BR/2BA home in Gulfview Heights.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
115 HATTON Court
115 Halton Court, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Beautiful, single-level home w/TWO-car garage in wonderful community. Located in the heart of SRB, this home is available the 1st week of July. This lovely home has 3br, 2bth w/a (2) car garage. Split open floor plan w/central kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
30 Corte Pino
30 Corte Pino, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1856 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located just 3 miles from the beautiful beaches of 30-A. Master bedroom is located downstairs and has a large walk-in closet and full, private bath. Bedrooms and upstairs area are carpeted, the rest is tile.

1 of 40

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
73 Christian Drive
73 Christian Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1535 sqft
Wonderfully kept end-unit town home in fabulous community available MAY 1ST. This 3br, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Freeport, FL

Finding an apartment in Freeport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

