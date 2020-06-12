/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:05 PM
177 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Davenport, FL
Town Center
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd, Davenport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1320 sqft
A resort-like community just 20 minutes from Walt Disney World and near I-4. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, plush carpeting updated utilities and granite countertops. Stunning pool and clubhouse.
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1515 sqft
Located just minutes from major theme parks and attractions, this development offers an indoor basketball court, 24-hour fitness studio, 1- to 3-bedroom layouts, stainless steel appliance packages and quartz countertops.
Artisan Living Bella Citta
1205 South Venice Blvd, Davenport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1470 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE - LIMITED TIME ONLY! See an agent for details! Welcome to Artisan Living Bella Citta! Coming Soon - Summer 2020! Celebrate your originality. Experience more joy. Live your life.
1360 DAVENPORT BLVD
1360 Davenport Blvd, Davenport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1447 sqft
immediate Move in! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.
240 MILES COURT
240 Miles Ct, Davenport, FL
New Construction property. Welcome to this new community Preservation Pointe. Make new memories in this great location near shopping centers, restaurants, I4, Hospital, Disney World and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Davenport
154 Milestone Dr
154 Milestone Drive, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1435 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Haines City!! Located conveniently close to shopping and major highways as well as Disney parks.
1001 LAKE CHARLES DRIVE
1001 Lake Charles Drive, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1788 sqft
Great home for you 3br 2ba....large kitchen with loads of cabinet and counter space plus a pantry. Dining room has sliders to patio and back yard. No Kitchen appliances included. Located just off Hwy 27 and just minutes to access I4...
1507 OAK MARSH LOOP
1507 Oak Marsh Loop, Haines City, FL
Newly Built Lennar Hartford floorpan located in the Solterra Springs Community. This spacious one story home includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a three car garage. The kitchen and island overlook the large combination family and cafe.
North Shore
803 GRANDIN STREET
803 Grandin St, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1509 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom is waiting on you to lease. Right across from Advent Helth
601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE
601 Windsor Estates Drive, Haines City, FL
Search no more, you have found it. Well maintained four bedroom two story home is waiting for you. Space galore, more than 2000 square feet for you and your family to enjoy. All of the bedrooms are upstairs providing optimum living and privacy.
Results within 5 miles of Davenport
Watersong
144 Yellow Snapdragon D
144 Yellow Snapdragon Drive, Polk County, FL
Villa Jippart is a European furnished rental villa. Price includes everyting. Located in Davenport , Watersong Resort. It has a extended pooldeck and jacuzzi.2 Master bedrooms, 3 car garage,fully equiped kitchen etc. Near golfcourses , 10 min.
Sereno
1836 Sereno Dr
1836 Sereno Drive, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1419 sqft
Location, Location This 2013 built house is located inside a beautiful gated community! with community pool and playground. Minutes from Champions Gate and Reunion . Tile throughout the home with carpet in the bedrooms.
345 Granada Blvd
345 Grenada Boulevard, Polk County, FL
Great location, 4 /2 with screened pool,no carpet, upgraded kitchen, covered porch, split bedrooms, freshly painted, one car garage, 2 car space for parking. Owner looking for good credit 600+ all adults, proof of net income to equal 30% for rent.
1175 Florida A1a
1175 South 10th Street, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1386 sqft
AVAILABLE September 1 2020. Spend the Spring & Summer in exquisite beach accommodations. Executive Style condo is directly overlooking the ocean.
386 GREENWICH COURT
386 Greenwich Court, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful immaculate home , in great neighborhood close to schools , shopping and restaurants ore call today for a showing
Oakmont
473 HAMLET LOOP
473 Hamlet Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1753 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage in Greenfield Village. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan with grand island separating the kitchen from the living room area.
Providence
2653 ROSEMONT CIRCLE
2653 Rosemont Circle, Polk County, FL
Beautiful home for rent minutes away from the theme parks! Don't miss the opportunity to live in this newer, 5 bedroom, 4.
921 Westwinds Drive
921 Westwinds Dr, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1252 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 home, open floor plan. Great community and location, ready to move in !
Providence
3445 CORTLAND DRIVE
3445 Cortland Drive, Polk County, FL
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xL2gFE34i1v&mls=1 On water, Fully Fenced, with no rear neighbors.
Watersong
250 ANNABELLE WAY
250 Annabelle Way, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1603 sqft
Welcome Home!!! This BRAND NEW Town Home. 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom at Williams Preserve, a GATED COMMUNITY close to Champions Gate, Walt Disney World, supermarkets and pharmacy .
Oakmont
4574 Terrasonesta Dr
4574 Terrasonesta Drive, Polk County, FL
FULLY FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED! GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS WONDERFUL 5 bed, 5 bathroom TOWNHOUSE, at SOLTERRA RESORT, ( available unfurnished as well ). Each room in the home is tastefully decorated and furnished.
349 AYLESBURY COURT
349 Aylesbury Court, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1972 sqft
Modern 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage pool home with almost 2,000 sq ft of living space is waiting for the right family! Walk into the formal living and dining space with access to screened in pool.
Providence
2288 GRANTHAM AVENUE
2288 Grantham Ave, Polk County, FL
Resort style living in this 4 bedroom/3 bathroom single family home in 24hr Guard Gated Providence Golf & Country Club.Very well maintained home, upgrades you must see.
Providence
2226 VICTORIA DRIVE
2226 Victoria Drive, Polk County, FL
FULLY furnished, single family home with 4 bed, 3 bath and a private pool. Tenant occupied.
