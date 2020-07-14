/
studio apartments
15 Studio Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, FL
Last updated March 20 at 05:30 AM
256 W Valerian Place
256 West Valerian Place, Beverly Hills, FL
Studio
$925
A Great Place to Call Home** 2 Bedroom 1.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
6608 W Gulf To Lake Highway
6608 Gulf to Lake Highway, Citrus County, FL
Studio
$1,500
1209 sqft
Bella Vista Plaza is a premium property with great leasing opportunity among notable existing tenants such as upscale Rocco’s Pizza and Cafe Restaurant, Qualified Management, and Enpowerment Church on a highly visible corridor of Hwy 44 in Crystal
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
593 N Lecanto Highway
593 North Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, FL
Studio
$1,160
1160 sqft
Lecanto Ridge Medical Corridor. Unobstructed visibility, high traffic, attractive well maintained Class A professional medical / office building located directly off Highway 491 (Lecanto Highway) in Lecanto, Florida.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
334 Pearson Street
334 West Pearson Street, Citrus Hills, FL
Studio
$900
NO PETS NO SMOKING RENTAL Super cute maintenance free 1 bedroom, 1 bath fully furnished apartment with indoor laundry. Apartment has a separate, private entry. Full kitchen, with all appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1801 NW US Highway 19
1801 Suncoast Boulevard, Crystal River, FL
Studio
$25,500
14999 sqft
The former JC Penney anchor at the Crystal River Mall is now available! It boasts over 50,000 square feet of flexible space conveniently located near the proposed expansion routes of the Suncoast Parkway and the Florida Turnpike.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
927 E Turner Camp Road
927 East Turner Camp Road, Inverness, FL
Studio
$800
This unit was remodeled last year. Shows great. Nice clean unit. All tile. Laundry room plus Extra room for office or playroom.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
3362 E Gulf To Lake Highway
3362 Gulf to Lake Highway, Citrus County, FL
Studio
$1,383
Prime office space located in a busy shopping center just 1/2 mile from TJ-Maxx, Regal Cinemas, Walmart and Lowes. The center offers ample shared parking in a court yard setting and clean with easy access East and West Bound from Hwy 44.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
3382 E Gulf To Lake Highway
3382 Gulf to Lake Highway, Citrus County, FL
Studio
$960
Former Prudential Insurance office now available for rent just 1/2 mile east of Tj-Maxx, Walmart and Lowes located on SR-44 with ingress and egress East and West Bound.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
214 S Apopka Avenue
214 South Apopka Avenue, Inverness, FL
Studio
$1,680
3360 sqft
Prime medical/professional office space located just two blocks from the Citrus County Court House and Three Blocks from Citrus Memorial Hospital.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
3384 E Gulf To Lake Highway
3384 Gulf to Lake Highway, Citrus County, FL
Studio
$1,053
Ready to occupy salon just 1/2 mile east of the Walmart and Lowes on SR-44. This is a second-generation salon space with room for several hair stations, nail area, and public restrooms.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1300 Highway 41 Highway N
1300 Highway 41 N, Inverness, FL
Studio
$375
2550 sqft
OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE. Multi Office complex with a lobby and reception area. Many possibilities for your business to strategically expand. Great Location on US Highway 41 North.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
301 N Apopka Avenue
301 North Apopka Avenue, Inverness, FL
Studio
$4,000
5157 sqft
Prime location in Downtown Inverness! Zoned CBD. This multi use building has previously been used as a dance studio.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
202 W Highlands Boulevard
202 West Highland Boulevard, Inverness, FL
Studio
$1,125
8167 sqft
Prime Medical office just two blocks from Citrus Memorial Hospital in Downtown Inverness. This site offers spaces starting at 1,000 SF, 1,500 SF and 5,448 SF of professional/medical office.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
7885 W Gulf To Lake Highway
7885 Gulf to Lake Highway, Citrus County, FL
Studio
$1,465
100 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Available units range between 1,000 SF -4,000 sf contiguous space.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
9030 W Fort Island Trail
9030 West Fort Island Trail, Citrus County, FL
Studio
$1,300
1300 sqft
Easy terms, with move in specials. Located just minutes from Downtown Crystal River and adjacent to many office spaces, this space sees a great deal of traffic each day. Lawncare and garbage are included. Common water meter, billed by owner directly.
