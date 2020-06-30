All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Monte Vista Gardens

2601 Nuestra Castillo Ct · (408) 882-9696
Location

2601 Nuestra Castillo Ct, San Jose, CA 95116
Sierra

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5108 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 913 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monte Vista Gardens.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
business center
hot tub
internet access
media room
playground
Monte Vista Gardens is Jamborees second project in the City of San Jose and the fifth joint venture with Community Preservation Partners, the development arm of WNC & Associates. The project is the acquisition and rehabilitation of a family apartment community in the Mayfair neighborhood of East San Jose, CA. Monte Vista is located walking distance from the Alum Rock Transit Center and near parks, dining and a local school, reducing commute time and improving quality of life for busy families.\n\nMonte Vista Gardens originally constructed in 2001 was renovated by Jamboree and Community Preservation Partners in 2015. The development consists of six three-story residential buildings and two ancillary buildings that host the leasing office, clubhouse/community center and a gym. One-fourth of the apartments are market-rate rentals and the balance are affordably priced for workforce families.\n\nThe property comes out of tax credit compliance at the end of 2015 and the joint venture has applied for re-syndication. Jamboree will partner with the City, investors, property management and partners to ensure that Monte Vista Gardens continues to remain both affordable and high quality to provide workforce families with an opportunity to thrive.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: 1 space provided ; assigned parking.
Storage Details: Storage units are available ; Prices vary on size.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Monte Vista Gardens have any available units?
Monte Vista Gardens has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does Monte Vista Gardens have?
Some of Monte Vista Gardens's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monte Vista Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Monte Vista Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Monte Vista Gardens pet-friendly?
No, Monte Vista Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does Monte Vista Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Monte Vista Gardens offers parking.
Does Monte Vista Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Monte Vista Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Monte Vista Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Monte Vista Gardens has a pool.
Does Monte Vista Gardens have accessible units?
No, Monte Vista Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Monte Vista Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Monte Vista Gardens has units with dishwashers.
