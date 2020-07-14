40 TIFFANY Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Dotted with gorgeous Victorians and graced with colorful murals, Bernal Heights is a quaint urban village that feels forgotten by time. This bastion of artists and progressives is affectionately known as “Maternal Heights.” Lasso libations with the locals at Wild Side West, feast on Cajun cuisine at The Front Porch or enjoy a cozy evening at the Hillside Supper Club – this hidden hood is a foodie jackpot.



Located on a quiet Bernal Heights street, this building has a lot of charm. Contemporary interiors and espresso-colored cabinetry add warmth to the roomy interiors. Big bay windows let the sunshine in on this airy apartment.



