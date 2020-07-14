All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 40 TIFFANY Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
40 TIFFANY Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

40 TIFFANY Apartments

40 Tiffany Ave · (415) 338-9414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Bernal Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

40 Tiffany Ave, San Francisco, CA 94110
Bernal Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05 · Avail. now

$3,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 40 TIFFANY Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Dotted with gorgeous Victorians and graced with colorful murals, Bernal Heights is a quaint urban village that feels forgotten by time. This bastion of artists and progressives is affectionately known as “Maternal Heights.” Lasso libations with the locals at Wild Side West, feast on Cajun cuisine at The Front Porch or enjoy a cozy evening at the Hillside Supper Club – this hidden hood is a foodie jackpot.

Located on a quiet Bernal Heights street, this building has a lot of charm. Contemporary interiors and espresso-colored cabinetry add warmth to the roomy interiors. Big bay windows let the sunshine in on this airy apartment.

Finding a place to call home is no walk in Golden Gate Park. RentSFNow’s incredible customer service and streamlined process make it easier. One online application opens the door to our comprehensive collection of the city’s most eligible apartments – many of which are pet-friendly! We specialize in classic, high-quality buildings with fully updated interiors in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 TIFFANY Apartments have any available units?
40 TIFFANY Apartments has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 TIFFANY Apartments have?
Some of 40 TIFFANY Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 TIFFANY Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
40 TIFFANY Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 TIFFANY Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 TIFFANY Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 40 TIFFANY Apartments offer parking?
No, 40 TIFFANY Apartments does not offer parking.
Does 40 TIFFANY Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 TIFFANY Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 TIFFANY Apartments have a pool?
No, 40 TIFFANY Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 40 TIFFANY Apartments have accessible units?
No, 40 TIFFANY Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 40 TIFFANY Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 TIFFANY Apartments has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 40 TIFFANY Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ava Nob Hill
965 Sutter St
San Francisco, CA 94109
2097-2099 Market Street / 211 Church Street
2097 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
845 PINE Apartments
845 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
16 LAGUNA
16 Laguna St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Venue
1155 4th St
San Francisco, CA 94158
78 BUCHANAN
78 Buchanan St
San Francisco, CA 94102
The Landing
1395 22nd Street
San Francisco, CA 94107
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94102

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity