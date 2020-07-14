2115 HYDE Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities refrigerator dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Picture yourself in Russian Hill, you look pretty good, don’t you? The hilly streets are home to handsome apartment buildings, secret gardens and stunning views of the Bay and beyond. Channel your inner Serena at Alice Marble tennis courts, sunbathe in scenic Sterling Park, and zigzag your way down Lombard with visitors from around the globe. Dozens of incredible restaurants, bars and boutiques on Hyde and Polk Street round out this A-list area’s repertoire.



At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where character meets state-of-the-art convenience.



This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is voi