Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 PM

2115 HYDE Street

2115 Hyde Street · (415) 993-3637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2115 Hyde Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Russian Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2129 · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 931 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2123 · Avail. now

$9,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1275 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2115 HYDE Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Picture yourself in Russian Hill, you look pretty good, don’t you? The hilly streets are home to handsome apartment buildings, secret gardens and stunning views of the Bay and beyond. Channel your inner Serena at Alice Marble tennis courts, sunbathe in scenic Sterling Park, and zigzag your way down Lombard with visitors from around the globe. Dozens of incredible restaurants, bars and boutiques on Hyde and Polk Street round out this A-list area’s repertoire.

At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updating classic buildings in choice locations. Your next home is where character meets state-of-the-art convenience.

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $95
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: Pets allowed at Resident Manager discretion
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, 40lbs weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $500
Cats
deposit: $250
Parking Details: Street Parking.
Storage Details: Patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 HYDE Street have any available units?
2115 HYDE Street has 2 units available starting at $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2115 HYDE Street have?
Some of 2115 HYDE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 HYDE Street currently offering any rent specials?
2115 HYDE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 HYDE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2115 HYDE Street is pet friendly.
Does 2115 HYDE Street offer parking?
Yes, 2115 HYDE Street offers parking.
Does 2115 HYDE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2115 HYDE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 HYDE Street have a pool?
No, 2115 HYDE Street does not have a pool.
Does 2115 HYDE Street have accessible units?
No, 2115 HYDE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 HYDE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2115 HYDE Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

