Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:08 PM

Vue at the Lake

Open Now until 5pm
407 Florin Rd · (747) 322-4215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA 95831
Greenhaven

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 094 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 177 · Avail. Sep 30

$1,880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 085 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,840

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 198 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,965

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 120 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vue at the Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
carport
courtyard
guest parking
lobby
online portal
tennis court
trash valet
Vue At the Lake Apartments in Sacramento is tucked away in the Pocket-Greenhaven Area and sits atop Lake Greenhaven. The resort-style community is minutes away from the Golden One Center, Sacramento River, beautiful parks, great schools, shopping, and fine dining. Proximity to I-5 freeway and downtown Sacramento allows you easy access to all the city has to offer.

Our community offers a fresh take on apartment living. Our newly renovated, spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are beautifully redesigned with modern cabinetry, new appliances, two-tone paint, large windows which offer an abundance of natural light and in-home washer and dryer. Our convenient amenities are undergoing renovations too, which include a brand-new clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center. Vue at the Lake Sacramento apartments for rent currently offers a hydrotherapy spa, sparkling pool and gorgeous lake views that will make coming home even more enjoyable. Whether you desire an elegant night ou

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Deposit: $200 hold to apply goes towards deposit. Deposit is based on credit.
Additional: Valet Trash is $35/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Max weight 50 lb each; Breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
limit: 2
Parking Details: One assigned carport.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Vue at the Lake have any available units?
Vue at the Lake has 5 units available starting at $1,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sacramento, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sacramento Rent Report.
What amenities does Vue at the Lake have?
Some of Vue at the Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vue at the Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Vue at the Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vue at the Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Vue at the Lake is pet friendly.
Does Vue at the Lake offer parking?
Yes, Vue at the Lake offers parking.
Does Vue at the Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vue at the Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vue at the Lake have a pool?
Yes, Vue at the Lake has a pool.
Does Vue at the Lake have accessible units?
No, Vue at the Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Vue at the Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vue at the Lake has units with dishwashers.

