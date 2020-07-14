Amenities
Vue At the Lake Apartments in Sacramento is tucked away in the Pocket-Greenhaven Area and sits atop Lake Greenhaven. The resort-style community is minutes away from the Golden One Center, Sacramento River, beautiful parks, great schools, shopping, and fine dining. Proximity to I-5 freeway and downtown Sacramento allows you easy access to all the city has to offer.
Our community offers a fresh take on apartment living. Our newly renovated, spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are beautifully redesigned with modern cabinetry, new appliances, two-tone paint, large windows which offer an abundance of natural light and in-home washer and dryer. Our convenient amenities are undergoing renovations too, which include a brand-new clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center. Vue at the Lake Sacramento apartments for rent currently offers a hydrotherapy spa, sparkling pool and gorgeous lake views that will make coming home even more enjoyable. Whether you desire an elegant night ou