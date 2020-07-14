Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed carport courtyard guest parking lobby online portal tennis court trash valet

Vue At the Lake Apartments in Sacramento is tucked away in the Pocket-Greenhaven Area and sits atop Lake Greenhaven. The resort-style community is minutes away from the Golden One Center, Sacramento River, beautiful parks, great schools, shopping, and fine dining. Proximity to I-5 freeway and downtown Sacramento allows you easy access to all the city has to offer.



Our community offers a fresh take on apartment living. Our newly renovated, spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are beautifully redesigned with modern cabinetry, new appliances, two-tone paint, large windows which offer an abundance of natural light and in-home washer and dryer. Our convenient amenities are undergoing renovations too, which include a brand-new clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center. Vue at the Lake Sacramento apartments for rent currently offers a hydrotherapy spa, sparkling pool and gorgeous lake views that will make coming home even more enjoyable. Whether you desire an elegant night ou