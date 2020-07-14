Continental Arms

Amenities
Renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment in Central Roseville. This spacious two bedroom unit is upgraded with vinyl plank flooring, dual-paned windows, new appliances in the kitchen and AC units in the bedrooms/living room. We are small-pet friendly community.
Enjoy the luxury of living close to downtown Roseville, restaurants, grocery stores and Denio's Farmer's Market. Minutes from the Westfield Galleria and Amtrak.
Our current move-in special offers half off first month's rent!
For inquiries or to schedule a viewing, contact our onsite manager. This unit is available April 6th. We kindly ask not to disturb the tenants.
---
Rental Qualifications
Income: 2.5 x the rent
Credit Score: 600 +
Rental History: No evictions within last 5 years
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.