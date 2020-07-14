All apartments in Roseville
Find more places like Continental Arms.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roseville, CA
/
Continental Arms
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 AM

Continental Arms

107 King Road · (916) 496-3760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Roseville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

107 King Road, Roseville, CA 95678
Hillcrest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 107 King Rd Unit 25 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Continental Arms.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment in Central Roseville. This spacious two bedroom unit is upgraded with vinyl plank flooring, dual-paned windows, new appliances in the kitchen and AC units in the bedrooms/living room. We are small-pet friendly community.

Enjoy the luxury of living close to downtown Roseville, restaurants, grocery stores and Denio's Farmer's Market. Minutes from the Westfield Galleria and Amtrak.

Our current move-in special offers half off first month's rent!

For inquiries or to schedule a viewing, contact our onsite manager. This unit is available April 6th. We kindly ask not to disturb the tenants.

---

Rental Qualifications
Income: 2.5 x the rent
Credit Score: 600 +
Rental History: No evictions within last 5 years

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Continental Arms have any available units?
Continental Arms has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Continental Arms have?
Some of Continental Arms's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Continental Arms currently offering any rent specials?
Continental Arms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Continental Arms pet-friendly?
Yes, Continental Arms is pet friendly.
Does Continental Arms offer parking?
Yes, Continental Arms offers parking.
Does Continental Arms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Continental Arms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Continental Arms have a pool?
No, Continental Arms does not have a pool.
Does Continental Arms have accessible units?
No, Continental Arms does not have accessible units.
Does Continental Arms have units with dishwashers?
No, Continental Arms does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Continental Arms have units with air conditioning?
No, Continental Arms does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Continental Arms?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd
Roseville, CA 95661
Cobblestone Creek
1010 Madden Ln
Roseville, CA 95661
Pearl Creek Apartments
1298 Antelope Creek Dr
Roseville, CA 95678
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr
Roseville, CA 95678
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy
Roseville, CA 95678
Bridges At Woodcreek Oaks
7950 Foothills Blvd
Roseville, CA 95747
Harvest at Fiddyment Ranch
1900 Blue Oaks Boulevard
Roseville, CA 95747
Olympus Park Apartment Homes
1148 Conroy Ln
Roseville, CA 95661

Similar Pages

Roseville 1 BedroomsRoseville 2 Bedrooms
Roseville Apartments with ParkingRoseville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Roseville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CA
Folsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CA
El Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CASuisun City, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HardingKaseberg Kingswood
Cirby SideJohnson Ranch
Highland Park

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
Solano Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity