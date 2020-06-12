/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM
85 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Dublin, CA
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
4800 Tassajara Rd, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1168 sqft
Waterford Place Apartment Homes effortlessly combines style and convenience into your ideal home.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
42 Units Available
Emerald Park
5050 Hacienda Dr, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1056 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Emerald Park invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
22 Units Available
Cotton Wood Apartments
6500 Cotton Wood Cir, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
933 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include covered parking and a resort-inspired pool. Close to I-680 and California High School.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
8 Units Available
Tralee Village
6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1238 sqft
Convenient location close to BART, Stoneridge Mall and Highways 580 and 680. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, private patio/balcony and huge closets. Hot tub and pool!
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Dublin Station by Windsor
5300 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1172 sqft
Located between San Francisco and San Jose for the best of both worlds. Community offers convenience and comfort as well as a wide range of options including a spa, pool and state-of-the-art fitness equipment.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
5 Units Available
Fountains at Emerald Park
5095 Haven Pl, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,846
1050 sqft
Just minutes from I-580, I-680 and the Dublin BART station. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and granite counters. Community includes sauna, pool, parking and BBQ grill.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
12 Units Available
Park Sierra at Iron Horse Trail
6450 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1045 sqft
Newly upgraded units next to the walking trails of Iron Horse Recreation Trail. Homes have been upgraded with such amenities as stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. Smoke-free units available.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
14 Units Available
Avalon Dublin Station
5200 Iron Horse Pkwy, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1165 sqft
Situated between I-580 and Dublin Blvd. Luxury apartments feature designer kitchen appliances, a fireplace, walk-in closets and additional storage. Stylish community offers a clubhouse, a courtyard and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
10 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
915 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Dublin
40 Units Available
Aster
6775 Golden Gate Dr, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1033 sqft
Convenient to I-580, I-680, and BART for easy access to the entire Bay Area. Modern units with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, and well-equipped gourmet kitchens. Residents can enjoy the fitness center and community gardens.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
9 Units Available
Avana Dublin Station
6233 Dougherty Rd, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,784
1042 sqft
Located near the intersection of Dougherty Road and Dublin Boulevard, with a variety of shopping and dining options nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, garage parking, and 24-hour gym.
1 of 27
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Dublin Ranch
1 Unit Available
3240 Maguire Way Unit 412
3240 Maguire Way, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1199 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31,2020.
1 of 29
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Dublin Ranch
1 Unit Available
3465 Dublin Blvd #414
3465 Dublin Boulevard, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1182 sqft
REDUCED! Luxury living! 3465 Dublin Blvd, #414, Dublin CA 94568 - Make this charming 2 bdrm, 2.5 bath Condo in Dublin your next home. It has close access to Bart and highway 580. There is a fireplace in the living room.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5501 DeMarcus Blvd #569
5501 Demarcus Boulevard, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1088 sqft
REDUCED ! Elan at Dublin Station. Upgraded Two Bedroom Two Bath! Close to BART! - This beautiful property is currently available for a VIRTUAL TOUR in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocols.
Results within 1 mile of Dublin
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
25 Units Available
Avana Stoneridge
5505 Springhouse Dr, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
935 sqft
Modern apartments situated near 12 acres of parks. Community features include clubhouse, resident and guest parking, playground, pool and gym. Units come with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, in-unit washer/dryer, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
25 Units Available
eaves Pleasanton
3650 Andrews Dr, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
949 sqft
Near Valley Care Medical Center and I-580. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site playground, pool and gym. New construction community. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
41 Units Available
Stoneridge
6250 Stoneridge Mall Rd, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,614
1214 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with soaring ceilings and large windows. Gourmet kitchens with designer touches. In-home washer and dryer. Community has a racquetball court, tennis court, pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
30 Units Available
Park Hacienda
5650 Owens Dr, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1092 sqft
Great location, just 5 minutes from BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool, sauna and tennis court. Luxurious units feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southern San Ramon
15 Units Available
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
855 sqft
The Seasons is in a quiet setting, though near 480 and 580. On-site staff provide management and security, and community amenities include pool, spa, business-center, clubhouse, and parking. Units offer space, storage, and mountain views.
1 of 30
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
8185 Mountain View Drive
8185 Mountain View Circle, Pleasanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
2Bed/2Bath Condo located in Pleasanton inside highly desirable Canyon Meadows! This corner unit features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Spacious living room with dining room nook area. Master bedroom features walk in closet and a private balcony.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Dublin Ranch
1 Unit Available
3275 Dublin Blvd
3275 Dublin Boulevard, Dublin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1211 sqft
Gail Boal - 925-577-5787 - Desirable top floor penthouse unit in the sought after The Terraces Community in Dublin! Great floor plan that features a split level inside unit- living, dining, kitchen upstairs including a 1/2 bath.
Results within 5 miles of Dublin
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 09:56am
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
Park Place
255 Park Pl, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1100 sqft
Welcome to Park Place, a residential community featuring 2 bedroom apartments in San Ramon, CA.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Dougherty Hills
11 Units Available
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,912
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northside Livermore
12 Units Available
Autumn Springs
1700 Paseo Laguna Seco, Livermore, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
795 sqft
Units have air conditioning, private patios or decks, and walk-in closets. Community offers clubhouse, fitness center and pool with spa. Located close to shops, parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Similar Pages
Dublin 1 BedroomsDublin 2 BedroomsDublin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDublin 3 BedroomsDublin Accessible ApartmentsDublin Apartments under $2,200Dublin Apartments under $2,600
Dublin Apartments under $2,800Dublin Apartments with BalconyDublin Apartments with GarageDublin Apartments with GymDublin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDublin Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDublin Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CA