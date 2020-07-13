Pulse Millenia Apartments.

Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

deposit: $250 per pet. For puppies and kittens under 1 year old, an additional $250 deposit applies.

limit: 2 pets maximum

restrictions: We welcome all breeds of dogs, except the following breed or mixed breed: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull Terriers*, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard and Wolf Dog Hybrids.* (including all Pit Bull breeds - American Pit Bull Terriers, American or Irish Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, American Bull Dogs, and Presa Canario.) We reserve the right to add additional restricted breeds at any time.

Dogs rent: $50/month per pet