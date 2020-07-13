All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like
Pulse Millenia Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
Pulse Millenia Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:49 PM

Pulse Millenia Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
2043 Artisan Way · (619) 313-6119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2043 Artisan Way, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 83208 · Avail. Jul 26

$2,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 19205 · Avail. Jul 19

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

Unit 91206 · Avail. Sep 10

$2,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 75212 · Avail. Aug 25

$2,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Unit 99211 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

Unit 03202 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 99303 · Avail. Aug 24

$3,065

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1371 sqft

Unit 35301 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,115

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1371 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pulse Millenia Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
conference room
fire pit
game room
green community
internet cafe
media room
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
Apartment living like you've never seen. Vibrant exteriors. Spacious interiors. Crave-worthy amenities. And did we mention the location?As the first premier living option in South County's visionary new community, Millenia, PULSE offers casual luxury living for the fast-paced, full-hearted, (sometimes fire-y) professional. Within the Millenia community you'll be able to indulge at Cost Plus World Market, Ross, Home Goods, and a drive-thru Starbucks all in the comfort of your own backyard.Be one of the first to lock down a 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Chula Vista’s new Urban Village.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet. For puppies and kittens under 1 year old, an additional $250 deposit applies.
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: We welcome all breeds of dogs, except the following breed or mixed breed: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull Terriers*, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard and Wolf Dog Hybrids.* (including all Pit Bull breeds - American Pit Bull Terriers, American or Irish Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, American Bull Dogs, and Presa Canario.) We reserve the right to add additional restricted breeds at any time.
Dogs
rent: $50/month per pet
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Not available on-site. Garages are meant for parking only. Balcony does not have storage closets
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Pulse Millenia Apartments have any available units?
Pulse Millenia Apartments has 13 units available starting at $2,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does Pulse Millenia Apartments have?
Some of Pulse Millenia Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pulse Millenia Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pulse Millenia Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pulse Millenia Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Pulse Millenia Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Pulse Millenia Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Pulse Millenia Apartments offers parking.
Does Pulse Millenia Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pulse Millenia Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pulse Millenia Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Pulse Millenia Apartments has a pool.
Does Pulse Millenia Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Pulse Millenia Apartments has accessible units.
Does Pulse Millenia Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pulse Millenia Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Villa Parq Apartment Homes
56 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes
1301 Medical Center Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 BedroomsChula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsChula Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula VistaHarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle ParkSunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City CollegePalomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College