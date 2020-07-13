Pulse Millenia Apartments.

Lease Length: 2-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet. For puppies and kittens under 1 year old, an additional $250 deposit applies.
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: We welcome all breeds of dogs, except the following breed or mixed breed: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull Terriers*, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard and Wolf Dog Hybrids.* (including all Pit Bull breeds - American Pit Bull Terriers, American or Irish Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, American Bull Dogs, and Presa Canario.) We reserve the right to add additional restricted breeds at any time.
Dogs
rent: $50/month per pet
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat
Storage Details: Not available on-site. Garages are meant for parking only. Balcony does not have storage closets
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.