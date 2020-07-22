Apartment List
11 Apartments for rent in Anderson, CA with washer-dryers

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
20243 Chalone Place
20243 Chalaine Place, Anderson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1750 sqft
Beautiful Tuscany Style Home in Skyview Estates!! - Walk up to this privately situated home in Skyview Estates and it will immediately take your breath away! The grounds are meticulously cared for w/ beautiful shrubs, trees and lavender! Walk
Results within 5 miles of Anderson

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Saratoga
4420 Brittany Dr.
4420 Brittany Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2208 sqft
4420 Brittany Dr.
Results within 10 miles of Anderson

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Tanglewood
808 Mission De Oro
808 Mission de Oro Dr, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1760 sqft
808 Mission De Oro Available 07/27/20 808 Mission De oro. - You are going to love this brand new fresh out of construction, the unit is located close to shopping and services.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Starview
3521 Laramie Drive
3521 Laramie Street, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1868 sqft
Large Home in East Redding. Open Floor Plan and Plenty of Storage! - Great opportunity to rent a East Redding home with a large open floor plan. This modern house sits on a large corner lot and provides.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkview
943 State Street
943 State Street, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
978 sqft
Ready now! well maintained home. Convenient location. - Available now! Great curb appeal with this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on State Street. Well maintained and clean, you won't be disappointed.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Boulder Creek
629 Yolla Bolly Trail
629 Yolla Bolly Trail, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1450 sqft
Senior Living at its Finest! - Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath home w/ 1,450 sqft, open floor plan and all appliances included. This home is located in the Shasta Hills Estates, (55+ Community) w/ pool, spa, and clubhouse access.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Oak Haven
3610 Sunwood Drive
3610 Sunwood Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1350 sqft
3610 Sunwood Drive Available 08/29/20 3610 Sunwood Dr. Just off Victor Next to Enterprise Park, Lawn Care Provided and Pool Service. - Here is a home with beautiful flooring. Its located in a cul da sac with minimal traffic.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Magnolia
1186 Willis St.
1186 Willis Street, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
1186 Willis St. Available 09/18/20 Adorable West Redding Home - As you enter this adorable downtown Redding home from the shady covered porch that overlooks Willis St.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkview
3240 Veda
3240 Veda Street, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$880
688 sqft
3240 Veda - West Redding - "Pet Considered" - This home features off-street parking and a nice-sized yard. You are sure to enjoy the covered front porch.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Bluffs
723 Doral Trail
723 Doral Trail, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
723 Doral Trail Available 08/13/20 Hilltop Home with Pool Access! - Upscale condo unit in great location off Hilltop! Amazing neighborhood views, a community pool, beautiful landscaping, and all the appliances you need make this a fantastic deal.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
North Hilltop
444 Ridgecrest Trail 120
444 Ridgecrest Trail, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1369 sqft
Ideal 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo Near Pool!! - This single-story, 2 bed/2 bath, 1369 sf condo with fireplace features great room opening to dining area, upscale tile and laminate flooring, mirror accents, built-ins, & ceiling fans.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Anderson, CA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Anderson offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Anderson. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Anderson can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

