Show Low, AZ
4140 W Red Twig Lane
Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:34 AM

4140 W Red Twig Lane

4140 Red King Lane · (602) 410-9585
Location

4140 Red King Lane, Show Low, AZ 85901

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2950 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
SHORT (MONTHLY, 3 MONTH, 6 MONTH) TERM--next available on 9/1/2020. FULLY FURNISHED!! Wow, look at this fantastic very cozy home in very popular golf community of Torreon, Rendezvous II--gated community and this one is on an acre of land with a stream in the back yard. Home is fully furnished with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Close to the community game room and Clubhouse. Playground, tennis courts, community pool and spa, golfing, horses and wildlife for your enjoyment! Available weekly during select times, monthly or longer term. Lease option to purchase is available! Upper outside patio deck is not operational for use. Lower outside patio deck is restricted for use. Shorter terms are subject to higher rents. Owner is a licensed Real Estate Broker in the State of Arizona. Gated super cozy custom cabin located in the fresh pines and mountains of Torreon in Show Low, Arizona! This GORGEOUS home is situated on 1 acre of land and has a babbling brook/creek in the back yard. Almost 3000 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Gourmet Chef's kitchen, 2 fireplaces, Jacuzzi tub in master bathroom. Fully ready for your stay...PRIME location--close to the recreation center and clubhouse! Lots of pine trees...very quiet, peaceful and serene!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4140 W Red Twig Lane have any available units?
4140 W Red Twig Lane has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4140 W Red Twig Lane have?
Some of 4140 W Red Twig Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4140 W Red Twig Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4140 W Red Twig Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4140 W Red Twig Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4140 W Red Twig Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Show Low.
Does 4140 W Red Twig Lane offer parking?
No, 4140 W Red Twig Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4140 W Red Twig Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4140 W Red Twig Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4140 W Red Twig Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4140 W Red Twig Lane has a pool.
Does 4140 W Red Twig Lane have accessible units?
No, 4140 W Red Twig Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4140 W Red Twig Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4140 W Red Twig Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4140 W Red Twig Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4140 W Red Twig Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
