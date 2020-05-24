4140 W Red Twig Lane

Amenities

SHORT (MONTHLY, 3 MONTH, 6 MONTH) TERM--next available on 9/1/2020. FULLY FURNISHED!! Wow, look at this fantastic very cozy home in very popular golf community of Torreon, Rendezvous II--gated community and this one is on an acre of land with a stream in the back yard. Home is fully furnished with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Close to the community game room and Clubhouse. Playground, tennis courts, community pool and spa, golfing, horses and wildlife for your enjoyment! Available weekly during select times, monthly or longer term. Lease option to purchase is available! Upper outside patio deck is not operational for use. Lower outside patio deck is restricted for use. Shorter terms are subject to higher rents. Owner is a licensed Real Estate Broker in the State of Arizona. Gated super cozy custom cabin located in the fresh pines and mountains of Torreon in Show Low, Arizona! This GORGEOUS home is situated on 1 acre of land and has a babbling brook/creek in the back yard. Almost 3000 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Gourmet Chef's kitchen, 2 fireplaces, Jacuzzi tub in master bathroom. Fully ready for your stay...PRIME location--close to the recreation center and clubhouse! Lots of pine trees...very quiet, peaceful and serene!