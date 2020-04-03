5038 SWEEPING VISTA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Hot tub, 4 bedrooms, large deck! Everything is here for your stay.Gorgeous Pinetop Lakes Country Club home, newly remodeled with all new furniture and HOT TUB. $165 per day for 5 days or more. $115 per day for rent of 28 days or more. Except holidays, please call for rates.Nestled in the tall, mature pines and quiet golf course neighborhood. You'll love the modern kitchen, along with the log accents. This lovely 4 bedroom / 2 bath home with huge wrap around deck. Escape the heat and enjoy afternoon lounging, BBQ and large hot tub for 6, fire place inside and fire pit with glass beads outside. Dog friendly with fee. WiFi and Cable TV included. All the the linens and amenities are available. This home stands alone in the market, new furnishings, new kitchen.