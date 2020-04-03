All apartments in Pinetop Country Club
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

5038 SWEEPING VISTA Drive

5038 Sweeping Vista Drive · (602) 741-5970
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5038 Sweeping Vista Drive, Pinetop Country Club, AZ 85935

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1799 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Hot tub, 4 bedrooms, large deck! Everything is here for your stay.Gorgeous Pinetop Lakes Country Club home, newly remodeled with all new furniture and HOT TUB. $165 per day for 5 days or more. $115 per day for rent of 28 days or more. Except holidays, please call for rates.Nestled in the tall, mature pines and quiet golf course neighborhood. You'll love the modern kitchen, along with the log accents. This lovely 4 bedroom / 2 bath home with huge wrap around deck. Escape the heat and enjoy afternoon lounging, BBQ and large hot tub for 6, fire place inside and fire pit with glass beads outside. Dog friendly with fee. WiFi and Cable TV included. All the the linens and amenities are available. This home stands alone in the market, new furnishings, new kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

