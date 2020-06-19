All apartments in Holbrook
Find more places like 710 E Hampshire Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holbrook, AZ
/
710 E Hampshire Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:13 AM

710 E Hampshire Street

710 East Hampshire Street · (928) 699-9269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

710 East Hampshire Street, Holbrook, AZ 86025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
These apartments are being rented out by Karen Chapman, UR Home RealtyWe have two 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments for rent in Holbrook. These spacious apartments have plenty of room for your family to spread out. Water & trash are included with the rent. There is a laundromat onsite and an assigned parking spot.Minimum lease is one year. Rent is $850 per month, security deposit is $600, application fee is $30. Total move-in is $1,480 for one adult in the family, $1,510 for two. Tenant is responsible for all gas & electric.No pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 E Hampshire Street have any available units?
710 E Hampshire Street has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 710 E Hampshire Street currently offering any rent specials?
710 E Hampshire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 E Hampshire Street pet-friendly?
No, 710 E Hampshire Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holbrook.
Does 710 E Hampshire Street offer parking?
Yes, 710 E Hampshire Street offers parking.
Does 710 E Hampshire Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 E Hampshire Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 E Hampshire Street have a pool?
No, 710 E Hampshire Street does not have a pool.
Does 710 E Hampshire Street have accessible units?
No, 710 E Hampshire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 710 E Hampshire Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 E Hampshire Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 E Hampshire Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 E Hampshire Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 710 E Hampshire Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Show Low, AZ
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity