710 E Hampshire Street

Amenities

parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

These apartments are being rented out by Karen Chapman, UR Home RealtyWe have two 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments for rent in Holbrook. These spacious apartments have plenty of room for your family to spread out. Water & trash are included with the rent. There is a laundromat onsite and an assigned parking spot.Minimum lease is one year. Rent is $850 per month, security deposit is $600, application fee is $30. Total move-in is $1,480 for one adult in the family, $1,510 for two. Tenant is responsible for all gas & electric.No pets allowed