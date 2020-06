Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher carport air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport on-site laundry parking

This brick home is conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, banking and schools. Fenced back yard. Furnished appliances include electric wall oven and cooktop, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Extra storage is in the storage room off the one-car carport. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and for lawn care. No pets. Not a HUD Section 8 rental. Application required. Application fee charged.