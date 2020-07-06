Apartment List
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:46 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Greenwood, AR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Greenwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
70 Grand Maple DR
70 Grand Maple Drive, Greenwood, AR
2 Bedrooms
$700
921 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home for rent. $700 monthly rent and $600 security deposit. Pets are permitted with $25 a month pet fee. Agent Owned.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1111 ALEX STREET
1111 Alex Street, Greenwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1946 sqft
1111 ALEX STREET - 4 BED 2 BATH HOUSE, 2 CAR GARAGE, LARGE FENCED BACKYARD, APPLIANCE INCLUDED RANGE, DISHWASHER, MICRO/VENT, REFRIGERATOR- NO PETS ALLOWED. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5906104)
Results within 5 miles of Greenwood

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6808 Riley Park DR
6808 Riley Park Drive, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3678 sqft
Beautiful home with great floor plan and voice command / smart home features. Turn lights on or off or adjust AC cooling & heat and monitor security system at the palm of your hand or with your voice command.
Results within 10 miles of Greenwood

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Regency Dr.
210 Regency Drive, Barling, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1205 sqft
Beautiful Family Home in Barling! - Wonderful property near Chaffee Crossing! This open floor plan, energy efficient, 3 bedroom/2 bathroom is an absolute MUST SEE! The best part...

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6701 Maribette Road Lot 25 Left
6701 Maribette Rd, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
6701 Maribette Road Lot 25 Left Available 07/15/20 3 BED 2.5 BATH IN CHAFFEE CROSSING - Our brand new beautiful townhomes are located off of Wells Lake Rd just minutes from Zero Street in Chaffee Crossing Fort Smith.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6617 Leightyn Lane Lot 44 Right
6617 Leightyn Ln, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1670 sqft
TOWNHOUSE IN FORT CHAFFEE FOR RENT ! - These beautiful duplexes have tile flooring throughout main areas of the home and carpet in the bedrooms.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
6823 Veterans Avenue
6823 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
9104-9106 Chanel Place - 9104
9104 Chanel Pl, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Beautiful new duplex features a chefs' kitchen with lots of cabinets with a spacious pantry. Appliances include built in microwave, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
6821 Veterans Avenue
6821 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
6825 Veterans Avenue
6825 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
6815 Veterans Avenue
6815 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
6819 Veterans Avenue
6819 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
6805 Veterans Avenue
6805 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan. Located in the heart of Chaffee crossing.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
6801 Veterans Avenue
6801 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
6807 Veterans Avenue
6807 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
6827 Veterans Avenue
6827 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1201 Springhill RD Unit #B
1201 Springhill Rd, Barling, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1350 sqft
Newer 3 bed, 2 full bath duplex. Open concept with eat in kitchen/dining room, vinyl flooring throughout, granite counters, pantry, privacy fenced backyard. This unit also has washer/dryer hookups and attached garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Greenwood, AR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Greenwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

