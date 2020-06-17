All apartments in Cherokee Village
197 Deer Run
197 Deer Run

197 Deer Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

197 Deer Run Drive, Cherokee Village, AR 72529

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 1.5 bath All Electric rental home with a one-car garage and fenced back yard! Don’t Wait! Act Fast! This will not be available long! New HVAC New Floor Covering Fresh Paint On the outskirts of Cherokee Village, close to beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 Deer Run have any available units?
197 Deer Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee Village, AR.
What amenities does 197 Deer Run have?
Some of 197 Deer Run's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 197 Deer Run currently offering any rent specials?
197 Deer Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Deer Run pet-friendly?
No, 197 Deer Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee Village.
Does 197 Deer Run offer parking?
Yes, 197 Deer Run does offer parking.
Does 197 Deer Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 Deer Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Deer Run have a pool?
No, 197 Deer Run does not have a pool.
Does 197 Deer Run have accessible units?
No, 197 Deer Run does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Deer Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 197 Deer Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 197 Deer Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 197 Deer Run has units with air conditioning.
