2 Bedroom 1.5 bath All Electric rental home with a one-car garage and fenced back yard! Don’t Wait! Act Fast! This will not be available long! New HVAC New Floor Covering Fresh Paint On the outskirts of Cherokee Village, close to beach!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 197 Deer Run have any available units?
197 Deer Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherokee Village, AR.
What amenities does 197 Deer Run have?
Some of 197 Deer Run's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 197 Deer Run currently offering any rent specials?
197 Deer Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.