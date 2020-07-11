/
apartments with pool
10 Apartments for rent in Ozark, AL with pool
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
166 White Oak Circle
166 White Oak Circle, Ozark, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1613 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to a brand new Subdivision in Lincoln, AL! This open floor plan will be sure to wow your family and friends upon entry. The beautiful hardwood floors will lead you throughout the open floor plan.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
150 White Oak Circle
150 White Oak Circle, Ozark, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1802 sqft
Be the first family to live in this gorgeous 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. The open floor plan gives you plenty of space for entertainment. The kitchen features ample countertop space, a microwave, a stove, and a dishwasher.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
206 Wakefield Way
206 Wakefield Way, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1495 sqft
Wakefield Subdivision - Fully Furnished TDY Unit! - 2BR/2.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
102 S Springview Dr
102 S Springview Dr, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1405 sqft
((Available Now, all dates are subject to change at anytime)) 2 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom 1 car garage, fenced back yard, New Carpet. 12 Month lease. No Animals Allowed. (CLB)
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
99 County Road 756
99 County Road 756, Coffee County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2930 sqft
Look at this beautiful home in located The Ridge. This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 2930 square feet, corner lot has so much charm.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
170 County Rd. 751
170 County Road 751, Coffee County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2057 sqft
170 County Rd. 751 Available 06/15/20 Curington Farms - Pool & Lawn Care Included! - Beautiful 4 Bed/2 Bath home with 2 Car Garage in Curington Farms. Fireplace in living room, formal dining room along with eat-in kitchen.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
114 Baldwin
114 Baldwin, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
114 Baldwin Available 04/17/20 Dunwoody Townhomes - 2-story townhouse, all appliances, washer/dryer, 1 car garage, fenced yard, pets negotiable, community pool, lawn care (RLNE5663419)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
21 Courtyard Way
21 Courtyard Way, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Spacious townhome near Ft. Rucker - Property Id: 136366 Updated townhome in quiet neighborhood, close to Ft. Rucker. Pool, tennis court, basketball court and gym access included. Spacious serene deck to enjoy. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
174 Winslow Ave
174 Winslow Avenue, Enterprise, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1537 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with 2 car garage located in Wakefield. Comes with all kitchen appliances, privacy-fenced in yard, washing machine and dryer, clubhouse and pool access. Lawn care included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Concord
113 Concord Avenue, Enterprise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1494 sqft
113 Concord Available 07/15/20 Wakefield Subdivision - End Unit! - 3BR/2.5BA townhome with 1 car garage. All stainless steel kitchen appliances with beautiful dark cabinetry as well as washing machine/dryer in the downstairs 1/2 bath.