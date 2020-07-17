430 Monroe St

Amenities

LEASE TO PURCHASE (RENT TO OWN) – No Bank for 18 Months - $229,400



Come check out the history in this beautiful, friendly and quiet town called Courtland, AL. This home dates back to 1890 with some nice modern updated additions, but yet still keeps its original flair with wood around all the window and doors along with the original brick around the fireplace. This 5 bedroom and 3 bath sits on .55 acres and is perfect for raising your family. With just over 3800 sqft of living space presents you with more than enough space for everyone. The kitchen is modern and updated with beautiful oak cabinets and Corian countertops. Backyard features a pergola, carriage house, & beautiful landscaping. The property also includes a double covered carport in the back which is attached to a large 20x30 carriage house which also makes a wonderful shop! Purchase a golf cart and explore the town at your own pace everyday of the week. Within minutes of city living, it’s the perfect spot to hang your hat.



TOYOTA/MAZDA PLANT ONLY 35-40 MINUTES AWAY!!



Freshly painted interior



Purchase Price - $229,400



Term – Up to 18 months with no bank



Monthly – 1-12 months = $1300



12-18 months = $1400



Down Payment – TBD



