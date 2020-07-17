All apartments in Courtland
430 Monroe St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

430 Monroe St

430 Monroe St · (346) 262-3839
Location

430 Monroe St, Courtland, AL 35618

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2.5 baths, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
LEASE TO PURCHASE (RENT TO OWN) – No Bank for 18 Months - $229,400

Come check out the history in this beautiful, friendly and quiet town called Courtland, AL. This home dates back to 1890 with some nice modern updated additions, but yet still keeps its original flair with wood around all the window and doors along with the original brick around the fireplace. This 5 bedroom and 3 bath sits on .55 acres and is perfect for raising your family. With just over 3800 sqft of living space presents you with more than enough space for everyone. The kitchen is modern and updated with beautiful oak cabinets and Corian countertops. Backyard features a pergola, carriage house, & beautiful landscaping. The property also includes a double covered carport in the back which is attached to a large 20x30 carriage house which also makes a wonderful shop! Purchase a golf cart and explore the town at your own pace everyday of the week. Within minutes of city living, it’s the perfect spot to hang your hat.

TOYOTA/MAZDA PLANT ONLY 35-40 MINUTES AWAY!!

Freshly painted interior

Purchase Price - $229,400

Term – Up to 18 months with no bank

Monthly – 1-12 months = $1300

               12-18 months = $1400

Down Payment – TBD

Call Justin 346-262-3839

(RLNE5886719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Monroe St have any available units?
430 Monroe St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 430 Monroe St have?
Some of 430 Monroe St's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
430 Monroe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Monroe St pet-friendly?
No, 430 Monroe St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Courtland.
Does 430 Monroe St offer parking?
Yes, 430 Monroe St offers parking.
Does 430 Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Monroe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Monroe St have a pool?
No, 430 Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 430 Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 430 Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 430 Monroe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Monroe St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 430 Monroe St has units with air conditioning.
