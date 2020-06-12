/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM
8 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Weirton, WV
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3525 Buchanan Way
3525 Buchanan Way, Weirton, WV
3 Bedrooms
$795
1008 sqft
This adorable home on Marland Heights is just steps from the Marland Heights Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3604 Orchard Street
3604 Orchard Street, Weirton, WV
3 Bedrooms
$600
1150 sqft
Three Bedroom One Bath Home Downtown Weirton - This single family home is located in downtown Weirton and has three bedrooms, one bathroom and off street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
138 Front St
138 Front Street, Weirton, WV
3 Bedrooms
$595
806 sqft
138 Front Street Available 07/01/20 Cozy 3 bedroom single family home located on Marland Heights. 1 Full bath, Full basement Regarding pets: We do allow pets. There is an additional $250.00 non-refundable pet fee. Plus an additional $35.
Results within 5 miles of Weirton
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
223 Ohio St
223 Ohio Street, Steubenville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$495
Good morning, To view our homes please answer these requirements we have for leasing our homes. Once we know you can provide the following information we will set up a schedule time for a viewing.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
815 Broadway Boulevard
815 Broadway Boulevard, Steubenville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1232 sqft
Complete remodeled home beautiful 3 bedroom home.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
207 Carlisle Avenue
207 Carlisle Avenue, Mingo Junction, OH
3 Bedrooms
$990
900 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath completely remodeled home 3 bedroom 1 bath completely remodeled home
Results within 10 miles of Weirton
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
801 County Road 41
801 County Road 41, Jefferson County, OH
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution. Lease To Own or Owner Financing for a longer term. Lots of great potential in this two-story colonial with 4-bedroom, 3.5 bath home on 2.83 acre lot.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
239 Olive Drive
239 Olive Drive, Jefferson County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1068 sqft
3 bed 1 bath complete remodeled home on a double lot. 2 car garage. 3 bedroom 1 bath completely remodeled home
