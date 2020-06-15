All apartments in Star City
4207 University Commons Drive
4207 University Commons Drive

4207 University Commons Drive · (304) 296-7930 ext. 104
Location

4207 University Commons Drive, Star City, WV 26505
Star City

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4207 University Commons Drive · Avail. now

$1,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
volleyball court
River View Condo in Stay City - 4 Bedrooms - Available NOW! - This 4 bed/4 bath second floor condo is located at University Commons Riverside nestled between the rail trail and Mon River in Star City. The unit comes with a washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, and a balcony overlooking the river. Each bedroom has its own walk-in closet and private bathroom. This condo is partially furnished. Onsite is a pool, beach volleyball, and basketball court. It is close to the rail trail with easy access to WVU, shopping, and I-79. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Garbage is included. No pets are permitted.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5535928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

