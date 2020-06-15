4207 University Commons Drive

Amenities

River View Condo in Stay City - 4 Bedrooms - Available NOW! - This 4 bed/4 bath second floor condo is located at University Commons Riverside nestled between the rail trail and Mon River in Star City. The unit comes with a washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, and a balcony overlooking the river. Each bedroom has its own walk-in closet and private bathroom. This condo is partially furnished. Onsite is a pool, beach volleyball, and basketball court. It is close to the rail trail with easy access to WVU, shopping, and I-79. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Garbage is included. No pets are permitted.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5535928)