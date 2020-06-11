31 N. Main St - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

10 month leases available for students! First floor apartment on N. Main Street in Keyser, WV. Walking distance to shopping and Potomac State. Off street parking in back and backyard. Updated bathroom with new toilet, sink and vanity.New stainless steel appliances in spacious eat-in kitchen. Electric baseboard heat. Freshly painted, wall-to-wall carpeting in bedroom and living room. Plenty of closet storage space. Washer/Dryer hookups. Utilities are not included.



Pets are allowed on a case by case basis and subject to pet deposit and additional rent fees.



Application fee is $25 per person, non-refundable. Deposit is $600. Call, text or e-mail for more information. Proof of income is required. Applications can be filled out at https://breezewoodproperties.managebuilding.com/ or by calling.