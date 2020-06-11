All apartments in Keyser
31 N. Main St - 2
Last updated June 11 2020

31 N. Main St - 2

31 South Main Street · (301) 660-6627
Location

31 South Main Street, Keyser, WV 26726

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
10 month leases available for students! First floor apartment on N. Main Street in Keyser, WV. Walking distance to shopping and Potomac State. Off street parking in back and backyard. Updated bathroom with new toilet, sink and vanity.New stainless steel appliances in spacious eat-in kitchen. Electric baseboard heat. Freshly painted, wall-to-wall carpeting in bedroom and living room. Plenty of closet storage space. Washer/Dryer hookups. Utilities are not included.

Pets are allowed on a case by case basis and subject to pet deposit and additional rent fees.

Application fee is $25 per person, non-refundable. Deposit is $600. Call, text or e-mail for more information. Proof of income is required. Applications can be filled out at https://breezewoodproperties.managebuilding.com/ or by calling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

